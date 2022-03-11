7 Irish Bars In Vancouver Where You Can Sip Guinness & Celebrate St Patrick's Day
Time to sham-rock and roll! ☘️
Irish bars in Vancouver will be celebrating St. Patrick's Day and people can take part by putting on their green-coloured clothing and heading along to sip on a nice, cold pint of Guinness.
St. Patrick's Day is on March 17, and you can expect Irish bars in Vancouver to be turning on the green decor to celebrate the occasion.
It's time to sham-rock and roll, so don't be shy and get your green on to celebrate in style.
Brace yourself to see green drinks and lots of Guinness flowing, while you pretend to be in Ireland despite being in a Vancouver bar.
Enjoy some luck of the Irish (and please drink responsibly).
Dublin Calling
Price: 💸
Address: 900 Granville St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Dublin is calling your name with this Irish pub.
This funky spot is the perfect place to enjoy St. Patrick's Day with friends and you won't break the bank while doing so.
Dublin Crossing
Price: 💸💸
Address: 466 SW Marine Dr., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: The name says it all. If you want to pretend you are visiting Dublin for the day — come here.
This restaurant serves up Dublin pub style food to help soak up the Guinness.
Carlos O'Bryan's Neighbourhood Pub
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1774 W 7th Ave., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: "You don’t have to be Irish to eat here, but acting Irish helps," according to their website.
This Irish pub is located right in Kitsilano, B.C, so it's the perfect spot to hit up on St. Patricks Day or after a beach day too.
Their happy hour menu looks like they serve up some delicious pub food — even Bangers and Mash.
Of course, many beer options are also on the happy hour menu too.
Mahony's Tavern
Price: 💸💸
Address: Vancouver Convention Centre West Building, Burrard Landing, 1055 Canada Pl #36., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Celebrate St. Patrick's Day in style at this casual Irish pub.
Enjoy a Guinness and some delicious eats while also enjoying scenic ocean views.
You can even have green beer here.
The Wicklow Pub
Price: 💸💸
Address: 610 Stamps Landing., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This spot is so great to celebrate St. Patrick's day right along the water.
What better way to celebrate the evening with a beautiful sunset?
Who knows — maybe you'll even get to see a lucky rainbow.
Donnellan's Irish Pub
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1082 Granville St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This pub rocks the Irish style and you will instantly feel transported to another country.
The Irish owned pub is the perfect place to enjoy a Guinness.
Johnnie Fox's Irish Pub
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1601 Main St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: If you looking for a chill spot to grab a beer with friends on St. Patrick's Day — this is the place to come.
They even have a pool table so you can stay entertained the entire evening.
Plus — there's all the Guinness you could ever drink readily available here.