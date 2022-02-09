Sections

best restaurants in vancouver

1,000 Families Are Getting A Free Pizza In Vancouver Today & The Reason Is So Wholesome

It's National Pizza Day! 🍕

Vancouver Staff Writer
1,000 Families Are Getting A Free Pizza In Vancouver Today & The Reason Is So Wholesome
General Assembly Pizza

It's National Pizza Day today and 1,000 families are getting a free pizza in B.C. to celebrate the occasion.

General Assembly Pizza is giving out the huge amount of free pizzas, to vulnerable families throughout Vancouver and Port Coquitlam on February 9, 2022. This wholesome gesture just made the cheese-filled holiday even better.

Celebrating National Pizza Day by giving some mouth-watering slices to people in the community is the perfect way to spend the day.

General Assembly Pizza

This heartwarming donation is happening with the help of the CityReach Care Society and Mealshare.

A press release said that CityReach runs "a free, nutritious foodbank for low-income households in the Greater Vancouver Area."

Today 1,000 homes are going to be getting some yummy slices of pizza delivered to them, through the food bank program. It won't all be pizza though, they will also have, "fresh fruits, vegetables, dairy, proteins and grains."

General Assembly Pizza

The Founder and CEO of GA Pizza, Ali Khan Lalani, lived in Vancouver before and said: "We take great pride in providing a premium frozen pizza experience for all, which is why it is a true pleasure to make dinners a bit more convenient, and a bit more delicious, for these deserving families."

"We’re excited to pay forward our deep love of pizza," Lalani added.

Today may be your perfect excuse to order pizza for dinner tonight.

General Assembly Pizza

The real question is — are you a cheese, vegetarian or pepperoni pizza person?

General Assembly Pizza

You could also participate in giving back today by donating to a local charity and helping give meals to those in need.

General Assembly Pizza

The feeling of enjoying a pizza and helping another would be the best combo. Happy National Pizza Day!

