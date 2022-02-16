Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

6 Friends Have Been Fined Thousands Of Dollars For Illegally Camping In BC

That's an expensive trip!

Vancouver Staff Writer
6 Friends Have Been Fined Thousands Of Dollars For Illegally Camping In BC
Chorthip | Dreamstime, Jaahnlieb | Dreamstime

Six friends have been fined thousands of dollars for illegally camping in B.C.

The six men passed through the Pacific Rim National Park's closed-off areas on their paddleboards illegally between May 30 and June 1 last year, according to Parks Canada.

Parts of the national park and the West Coast Trail unit were closed off to visitors and no permits were issued through 2020 to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The National Park Reserve had parts closed off to protect the First Nations communities. In a normal season, prior to COVID-19, over 10,000 people would hike through these First Nations communities.

Only a select few places on the Pacific Rim National Park re-opened in 2020 to 2021, which was deemed safe for visitors to adventure through.

The group decided to take a trip there and "incorrectly assumed" camping on the beach below high tide was legal. However, it was not.

Parks Canada said in a statement to Narcity: "Knowing that the national park reserve was closed to visitors and that permits were not being issued for the West Coast Trail unit, a group of six men illegally accessed the West Coast of Vancouver Island in Pacific Rim National Park Reserve on paddleboards.

"The group incorrectly assumed that camping on a beach below the high tide level was legal. However, the national park reserve extends out into the Strait of Juan de Fuca to the 20-metre isobath, that is, the line where the water is approximately 60 feet in depth."

According to the Times Colonist, in a court hearing on February 11, the men pleaded guilty to illegally entering and camping in the park without a permit.

Five of the men were fined $1,750 each and one repeat offender was fined $3,500.

If you are planning on visiting the Pacific Rim National Park, you can visit the Parks website to know which areas are open to the public.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Top 10 Reading Today
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

things to do this weekend in bc

You Can Rent A Hot Tub In The Middle Of The Pacific Ocean & You Don't Need A Boat License

Sip cocktails while listening to the waves. 🌊

@mackzzy | Instagram,@nicky_nonis | Instagram

You can rent a hot tub in the middle of the Pacific Ocean and you don't even need a boater's license to do it.

This unique experience is in Victoria, B.C., and makes for a super fun night out on the water. It's run by Hot Tub Boat Victoria, and they're expanding to Vancouver soon.

Keep ReadingShow less

7 YETI Coolers, Ramblers & Mugs That Will Prepare You For Any Outdoor Adventure

You can get any order over $28 shipped for FREE!

YETI Canada

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, selected by the Commerce team. Stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

There's nothing quite like getting away and spending some time in nature. Whether you love camping or fishing, preparation can make or break your trip.

Keep ReadingShow less
covid-19 british columbia

BC Could Lift COVID-19 Restrictions This Week With 'Science' & Data Leading The Decision

The province also expanded its vaccine mandate.

Province of British Columbia | Flickr

B.C. is going to be updating its COVID-19 restrictions this week, and some may be eased.

The province also just expanded its vaccine mandate to include all regulated health professionals regulated, who have until March 24 to get vaccinated.

Keep ReadingShow less
things to do this weekend in vancouver

9 Spontaneous Day Trips That Are Less Than 3 Hours Away From Vancouver

Get in, we're going daytripping.

@mr.benfield | Instagram, @coastalkells | Instagram

Have you ever imagined just jumping in your car, and leaving for a spontaneous trip? You can drive less than three hours from Vancouver, B.C. to some pretty epic spots, that are perfect for a get-away day — without even having to pack a bag.

Even in the winter, B.C. offers a wide range of things to do. You can be skiing on the slopes, hiking to the top of a mountain, strolling a beach, or exploring restaurants in a new city — all in under three hours.

Keep ReadingShow less