This TikToker Shows You Where All The Hidden Gems In Vancouver Are & Some Are Pretty Random
Get ready to explore hidden hikes, shopping spots, and filming locations!
A TikToker in Vancouver is shining a light on hidden gems in the city with his popular videos — and some are surprisingly easy to get to.
His TikTok videos are an interesting mix of crypto content and highlighting some super cool places to visit in B.C.
@davidlikescrypto lives in Vancouver, and literally pinpoints everything from stunning parks to interesting landmarks in the area.
His voiceovers also give a description of why you need to go explore these places, and the videos often show a map of exactly where to go.
People seem to be loving his local content because he has gained over 73,000 followers and two million likes on TikTok.
It's no wonder he's so popular — because he's giving up all of the local secrets that you might not be able to find on your own.
Some of his suggestions seem random at first but by the end of the video, you're convinced that they are worth checking out.
@davidlikescrypto
Campbell Valley Park - Perfect Photo Spot #vancouver #tiktokcanada #canadiancheck #bcparks #canada #explorebc #yvr
He also gives some facts — like describing what a burl is. It's actually a fun way to learn more about Vancouver.
@davidlikescrypto
Do you know of any other weird flexin'? 💪 #vancouverisland #tiktokcanada #flex #explorecanada #worldslargest #vancouver
The TikTok videos also cover cool filming locations in the city that you might recognize from some of your favourite Netflix shows.
@davidlikescrypto
Now we know where the boys of Greendale have been hanging out. 🤭 #vancouver #tiktokcanada #filminglocation #sabrina #netflix #netflixandchill
The best part is that he shares a range of activities and hidden gems — so it's worth a follow no matter what you're into.
There are some incredible-looking hikes you can spend the summer exploring.
@davidlikescrypto
Over 20 trails on this mountain and a mecca for downhill biking #tiktokcanada #socaildistancing #mentalhealth #explorecanada #edutok
If you're more into shopping than getting out in nature — his videos cover that too.
@davidlikescrypto
Do you have a favorite shop? #vancouver #yvr #canada #explorecanada #tiktokcanada #shopping
You can also find some tasty dinner spots on his account.
If you're planning a visit to the city, or live in Vancouver, this TikToker is bound to give you some adventure ideas.