The 'Longest Free Ferry In The World' Is In BC & Its Views Are Absolutely Stunning (PHOTOS)
It's the perfect free end-of-summer adventure!
The longest free ferry ride in the world, which carries vehicles, is actually in B.C; and it provides some surreal views.
The Kootenay Lake Ferry can be caught from the Kootenay Bay Ferry Terminal in Balfour, B.C. It is a 35-minute ride across the Kootenay Lake and it operates all year long, according to the ferry's website.
According to the Kootenay Lake Chamber of Commerce, it is the world’s longest scenic free ferry crossing.
On the eight-kilometre ferry ride, you can catch views of both towering peaks as well as bright blue waters.The Kootenay Lake ferry route is operated by the BC Ministry of Transportation and as mentioned earlier, is free of any fares or tolls.
It is also one of the province's largest lakes and is a popular summer destination in and around the town of Nelson.
Did you know?! 👉🏾 Kootenay Bay is home to the Longest Free Ferry Ride in the World 🌎 #freeferry #kootenaybay #kootenays #explorekootenaylake #britishcolumbia #explorebc @KootRocks @nelsonkootenaylake
Food services are only available on select ferries, so don't forget to pack your own snacks — just in case.
There are a bunch of touristy things to do around the Kootenay Lake in B.C, once you get off the ferry.
The Ainsworth Hot Springs Resort is a must-see spot to warm up on one of those chiller fall days. Do check out the all-natural 150-foot horsehoe cave, in the vicinity.
This resort also houses "a large lounging pool, and a stream-fed cold plunge," according to its website.
The fact that you can carry your vehicle on-board the ferry adds a lot of convenience to your explorations on the other side.
And the best part about it is that it that it has zero impact on your wallet.