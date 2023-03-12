4 Ontario Spots Were Named Among Canada's Most Beautiful Places To Visit In The Spring
The province is full of stunning destinations. 🌸
Spring is in the air and there are some beautiful places to see around the province during this season. Four Ontario spots were ranked as the best spring destinations in Canada so it's time to make those travel plans.
Hotel chain Premier Inn released a study about the best places to take in the spring sights around the world as well as in Canada. The company analyzed over 34,000 Tripadvisor reviews with the keyword "spring" for 295 popular tourist destinations.
Four Ontario spots made the top 10 places for springtime in Canada. Toronto's High Park came in at number four, Burlington's Royal Botanical Gardens at number eight, Point Pelee National Park at number nine, and Toronto's Edwards Gardens in tenth place.
High Park draws huge crowds each spring season with its stunning cherry blossom display. The flowers typically bloom late April to early May.
The Royal Botanical Gardens features acres of stunning flowers to explore. It's also home to a Lilac Dell where you can breathe in the sweet smell of spring.
Point Pelee National Park is located at the southernmost point of the Canadian mainland and boasts sandy beaches and stunning nature trails. The park is famous for its spring and fall bird migration.
Edwards Gardens is another Toronto spot to visit during the spring. It features wildflowers, roses, and more and is a dreamy place to escape the bustle of the city.
Canada's top spring destination went to The Butchart Gardens in Central Saanich followed by Stanley Park in Vancouver and the Montreal Botanical Garden in third place.
As for the best spring destination in the world, the title went to Central Park in New York City, so if you're dreaming of a springtime vacation, you might want to book a trip to this spot.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.