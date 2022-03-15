8 Small Towns To Visit Around Ontario This Spring If You’d Rather Be In Europe
Ontario has some truly enchanting places.
You can enjoy a little taste of Europe at these adorable small towns in Ontario this spring. With historic buildings, quaint shops, and picturesque surroundings, you'll feel like you've jetted off across the ocean.
Whether you're visiting for a day or staying for a week, there is so much to do at these spots, and you can get all those European vibes without going too far.
Perth
Address: Perth, ON
Why You Need To Go: Perched along the Tay River, this picturesque town is filled with 19th-century heritage buildings, dreamy parks, and restaurants with incredible views. Wander through Stewart Park and take in the beautiful spring landscape, visit one of the events like Festival of the Maples, and more.
Paris
Address: Paris, ON
Why You Need To Go: While flying off to Paris in the spring would be a dream come true, you can visit a different Paris right here in Ontario without hopping on a plane. With boutique-lined streets, quaint cafes, and historic architecture, it truly is like a trip to Europe. The self-guided tour through the town is the perfect way to experience its history.
Elora
Address: Elora, ON
Why You Need To Go: Brimming with beauty and charm, Elora is a popular destination to get those European feels without leaving Ontario. The stone buildings and rushing river will sweep you away to another land. There are tons of shops to check out, as well as cute cafes like Lost + Found Café. The Elora Mill is a romantic spot to get a meal and boasts views of the river below.
Goderich
Address: Goderich, ON
Why You Need To Go: Dubbed "Canada's prettiest town", this lakeside spot is a stunning place to visit during any season. You can stroll along the beach, enjoy farmers markets in the square, and check out the local shops. Don't forget to snap a photo at the butterfly mural downtown, and stop by Cait's Cafe for some delicious treats and drinks.
Almonte
Address: Almonte, ON
Why You Need To Go: This mill town near Ottawa is like a little slice of Europe, and it's the perfect place for a mini vacay. You can indulge in Italian food while gazing at a waterfall, wander along a river trail, and visit the charming boutiques. The Mill of Kintail is nearby and is a beautiful spot for a spring hike.
Niagara-on-the-Lake
Address: Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: This quaint village has so many things to do, and you'll feel as though you've stepped back in time. Celebrate the spring weather with an ice cream cone from Cows, visit one of the many surrounding wineries, or stroll along Magnolia Alley to enjoy the spring blooms.
Picton
Address: Picton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located in beautiful Prince Edward County, this small town has sweet shops, wineries, and more. The incredible Sandbanks Provincial Park is close by and is an amazing warm-weather destination. You can also check out the colourful Vic Cafe and the mysterious Lake on the Mountain.
Unionville
Address: Unionville, ON
Why You Need To Go: Live like a Gilmore girl at this sweet town near Toronto, where the pilot episode of the popular show was shot. Unionville boasts historic buildings and cute places to shop. You can treat yourself at Old Firehall Confectionary, eat a tower of brunch food at Next Door Restaurant, and take a Gilmore Girls tour of the area.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.