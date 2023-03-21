Ontario's Latest Spring Forecast Predicts The Snow Might Be Making A Comeback
Sorry folks, the latest Ontario spring forecast is less "get out there and smell the flowers" and more winter part two.
According to The Weather Network (TWN), the start of spring in Ontario will bring in a series of erratic weather patterns, with soaking rains expected in the southern regions and heavy snowfall in the northern areas.
TWN's previous spring forecast had slated the province for "several bouts of late winter weather" throughout March and April, predictions that the Farmer's Almanac appeared to support.
The rounds of precipitation will be dished out through three separate systems this week.
The first system will bring 5 to 15 centimetres of snow to northern Ontario by Wednesday morning, with the south expected to get between 10 to 15 millimetres of rain.
Residents of southern Ontario could see temperatures climb into the double digits during this system, with some areas likely to experience daytime highs in the mid-teens by Thursday.
The brief glimpse of warmth in the south will be dashed by the second system, which is expected to bring rain and snow to the area by the weekend.
Southern Ontario will experience light flurries during this period, which will later change to rain by Saturday afternoon before reverting to snow as the system moves out in the evening hours.
The third system will arrive early next week, with TWN confirming that the pattern will be more of the same.
"Much like the previous two systems, there will be snow to the north and rain across the south. Just how far north the rain pushes in is still to be fine-tuned," Nadine Powell, a TWN meteorologist, said.
"And with each system, you can expect gusty winds to accompany their passage," she added.
So, in typical spring fashion, most residents will be stuck waiting for consistent warmth, with the south getting slightly easier than the north.
