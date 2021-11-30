7 Of Canada’s Most Beautiful Places To Road-Trip To During The Winter
Snowy mountain ranges, steaming mineral springs and frozen waterfalls!
If you're looking for a winter getaway, consider hitting the road in the Great White North. Canada is dotted with show-stopping sights that sparkle in the snow, from frozen waterfalls to hot springs.
When you think "road trip season," summer probably comes to mind. But this might make you reconsider: during the colder months, entry fees usually plummet and most Canadian gems are far less crowded.
Still, as the days are shorter and the weather becomes more turbulent, proper preparation is crucial for a safe and fun trip. The country has such diverse landscapes, so you'll likely experience different road conditions in each province.
Feel confident on your journey with the proper preparation, and visit these seven stunning Canadian destinations that look even better in the winter.
Witness The Power Of Kakabeka Falls Provincial Park In Ontario
Price: $15.50 per vehicle for a day pass
When: Open all year
Address: Kakabeka Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: Just a 30-minute drive from Thunder Bay, you'll find Ontario's second-highest waterfall. Known as the "Niagara of the North," Kakabeka Falls drops 40 metres into the Kaministiquia River — it's magnificent when frozen.
You can even see 1.6 million-year-old fossils at the bottom of the fall's gorge. Thanks, erosion.
Website
Explore The Snowy Chic Choc Mountains In Quebec
Price: $9 for a daily access pass to Gaspésie National Park
When: November 1-May 31
Address: 1981 Route du Parc, QC-299, Sainte-Anne-des-Monts, QC
Why You Need To Go: Within the Gaspé Peninsula in Quebec sits the Chic-Choc Mountains, a narrow mountain range forming the northern extension of the Appalachians.
Often called "The Rockies of the East," the area has 25 snowy peaks. This is the spot for skiers and snowboarders looking to shred.
The drive up to Gaspésie National Park alone is an otherworldly experience, but the winding road can get seriously icy.
Marvel At The Icefields Parkway's Dramatic Landscape In Alberta
Price: $10 per person for admission into each park
When: November 1-April 1
Address: Jasper National Park to Banff National Park
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for the ultimate Canadian winter road trip, Alberta's Icefields Parkway should be at the top of your list. The 230-kilometre route connects the popular Jasper National Park to Banff National Park.
There's no shortage of stunning sights in the Canadian Rockies. Take your time and stop at the numerous lookouts, lakes and trails along the way before arriving at either of the national parks.
Snow tires are mandatory on the Icefields Parkway until April.
Get Steamy At Radium Hot Springs In British Columbia
Price: $7.46 per person
When: Open all year
Address: 5420 Highway 93, Radium Hot Springs, BC
Why You Need To Go: Right in B.C.'s Kootenay National Park, you can soak in 100% natural mineral water at the Radium Hot Springs. The huge, naturally-heated pool is surrounded by rocky cliffs and a landscape of tall trees.
The escape from the cold into rejuvenating, turquoise water is more than worth the drive.
Admission is on a first-come, first-served basis, and wait times can be very long during busy periods.
Try To Spot Grizzly Bears In Kluane National Park In The Yukon
Price: Prices vary depending on the activity
When: November 1-March 31
Address: Kluane National Park, YT
Why You Need To Go: Near the Alaska border, you can find Kluane National Park and Reserve. This park has the world's largest non-polar icefield, along with 17 of Canada's 20 tallest peaks and plenty of wildlife.
Bring your snowshoes, or hop on a flightseeing tour over the incredible icefields to take your appreciation for the landscape to a whole new level.
If you're lucky, you may catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights or a grizzly bear.
Skate The Rideau Canal & Eat A Beaver Tail In Ottawa
Price: Free
When: January to early March
Address: Starting at the National Arts Centre; 1 Elgin St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This UNESCO World Heritage Site is a popular spot for tourists and locals alike. It's the world's largest skating rink at a whopping 7.8 kilometres, and it winds through the nation's gorgeous capital.
With adorable shops lining the ice, the historic Rideau Canal is the perfect winter road trip pit stop. Don't forget to fuel up with hot cocoa and some Beaver Tails, eh?
Soak In The Views At Fundy National Park In New Brunswick
Price: $7.90 daily admission for adults
When: November to May
Address: Alma, NB
Why You Need To Go: Just beyond the quaint fishing village of Alma is the National Park, a maritime treasure boasting over 23 kilometres of cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and bike trails.
Check out the many frozen waterfalls in the area and watch the Bay of Fundy's winter waves crash.
Proper planning for any weather condition is the key to a stress-free winter road trip.
For a smooth journey, watch the weather forecast, check out your route.
Prepare yourself for a safe (and stunning) journey through the snowscapes of Canada.

