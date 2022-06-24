6 Tiny Islands Off The The Coast Of Vancouver To Explore This Summer & Escape The Crowds
It's time to live that island life! 🏝️
B.C. has some gorgeous tiny islands that are just a quick BC Ferries ride away from Vancouver. These would make for the perfect weekend getaway to escape the city and enjoy that island life.
If you are thinking about travelling around Vancouver or just need a quick vacation outside of the city, these stunning tiny islands nearby are definitely destinations to consider.
Now is a great time to start planning those summer vacations and these little islands just off the coast of Vancouver, might spark some inspiration.
Bowen Island
This island is super close to Vancouver, B.C. and it is quite easy to get to with only a 20-minute ferry ride. There are multiple BC Ferries routes operating daily so you could even visit this tiny island just for the day!
The island has some super adorable cafes and restaurants to explore and it would make for the perfect weekend plan.
Hornby Island
Hornby Island is known for its white sandy beaches and crystal blue waters. It has even been called the Hawaii of Canada. So if you've been dreaming of a tropical getaway, this is an island to add to your travel list.
It will take about 4 hours and 44 minutes from Vancouver to get to Hornby Island, by ferry.
Galiano Island
Galiano Island is a hidden gem within B.C.
The island has some super neat spots to explore and stunning beaches. Plus, it only takes 2 hours and 13 minutes to get to if you are travelling from Vancouver, so it would make for a super easy weekend getaway.
Gabriola Island
Gabriola has some seriously blue surrounding waters that just might make you think you've been transported to the Caribbean.
You can also view some seriously stunning sandstone caves called the Malaspina Galleries while visiting this island.
Mayne Island
Mayne Island is one of the less busy islands off the coast. It's got some rocky but beautiful beaches and great places to kayak.
Pender Island
This island has some beautiful beaches and even some lakes to explore. Pender Island is actually separated into two parts — North Pender and South Pender Island.
It's a great place for fishing, golfing, scuba diving or even exploring local art galleries.