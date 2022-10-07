Ontario's Massive Lookout Tower Is Open For Fall Colours & It's The First Time In 3 Years
You'll be immersed in the vibrant treetops.
Fall is officially here, and Ontario has transformed into a patchwork of red, yellow, and orange. The vibrant colours are stunning to see, but they don't last long. If you're looking for a unique way to take in the views, then this lookout tower is worth a road trip.
The Dorset Scenic Lookout Tower is located just north of the village of Dorset, and it will take you right to the treetops. The breathtaking lookout is open for the fall season for the first time since 2019.
The tower was originally built in 1922 and served as a fire tower for a time. You can climb your way to the observation deck, which stands 465 feet above Lake of Bays. You'll be treated to views of the shining water and vibrant fall foliage.
There are ground level lookouts as well, so there's no need to climb too high to enjoy the surroundings.
The tower is surrounded by hiking trails to explore as well as picnic sites and an information kiosk. The area can get busy during the fall colours, so advance tickets are required on weekends and Thanksgiving Monday until October 16.
Entrance costs $5.02 per walkup or $15.04 per car. The tower will remain open after October 30th depending on weather.
If you're looking for more spots to enjoy the foliage, you can check out these hikes around Toronto that will immerse you in fall colours.
You can even cross a giant suspension bridge that leads over a vibrant forest and boasts panoramic views.
Dorset Scenic Lookout Tower
Price: $5.02 per walk-in
When: Daily until the end of October, 2022, then weather dependant
Address: 1191 Dorset Scenic Tower Rd., Dorset, ON
Why You Need To Go: Enjoy stunning views of the foliage from this lookout tower.
