This Enchanting Small Town Near Ontario Is Straight Off An Autumn Postcard
It's surrounded by endless fall colours. 🍂
This stunning small town near Ontario looks like a fall dream come true and it's just a road trip away from the province. Stowe, Vermont is a picturesque village located about a 3 and a half hour drive from the Ontario border and it's a stunning place to experience the New England fall.
Stowe is enchanting year-round but it's especially beautiful during the fall. Surrounded by rolling countryside and leaf-covered Mount Mansfield, the small town transforms into an autumn paradise worthy of a postcard.
There are tons of fall activities to enjoy in Stowe. The Stowe Recreation Path is a paved trail that runs from Stowe Village to Top Notch Resort on the Mountain Road. Along the way, you'll pass by mountain views, local shops and fall colours.
Other gorgeous hikes include Cady Hill Forest, Stowe Pinnacle, Sunset Rock, and Mt Mansfield Chin via the Long Trail.
If you'd rather explore from your car, you can embark on one of the many scenic drives around the area. The Jeffersonville, Johnson and Hyde Park route features "the most scenic approach" according to the scenic drives guide and takes you past charming bridges and leaf-lined roads.
Stowe's historic Main Street is brimming with shops and eateries to explore. You'll want to take a trip to the nearby Cold Hollow Cider Mill which is known for its donuts and cider.
You can also enjoy festive events like Oktoberfest at the Trapp Family Lodge or the Stowe Foliage Arts Festival.
If you're looking for a place to stay, the small town is home to several resorts such as Spruce Peak and Stowe Mountain Resort.
Stowe is a magical place for an autumn getaway and you can experience a blend of natural beauty and small town charm. Don't forget your passport!
