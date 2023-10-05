You're Not A True Ontarian Unless You've Done At Least 6 Of These 14 Fall Activities
How many can you check off the list?
Fall is in the air and Ontario is a stunning place to experience the season's splendour. From pumpkin patches to fall festivals and haunted houses, the province has endless activities to enjoy.
There are a few staple fall experiences that every Ontarian should aim to enjoy at least once. If you've done at least six of these 14 seasonal activities then you've truly embraced the essence of Ontario's autumn magic.
How many of these experiences can you check off the list?
Pick a pumpkin
Why You Need To Go: There's nothing more "fall" than pumpkin-picking and Ontario is brimming with quaint farms and vibrant orange patches.
You can find yourself a festive pumpkin at iconic spots like Downey's for a dreamy fall outing. Of course, carving it into a whimsical jack-o'-lantern is the perfect way to round off your day.
Get spooked at Halloween Haunt
Price: $44.99 + per person
When: Until October 29, 2023
Address: 1 Canada's Wonderland Dr., Vaughan, ON
Why You Need To Go: Every fall season, Canada's Wonderland transforms into a haunted amusement park straight out of your nightmares. You can wander through terrifying haunted houses, indulge in spooky treats and let out some screams on the rollercoasters.
Go on a scenic train tour
Why You Need To Go: Train tours are totally unique ways to see the fall foliage and Ontario has several railways that offer autumn colour excursions.
South Simcoe Railway, York-Durham Heritage Railway, and the Agawa Canyon train are just a few spots where you can ride through colourful landscapes.
Explore Pumpkinferno
Price: $22 per adult
When: Until October 29, 2023
Address: 13740 Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry County Road 2, Morrisburg, ON
Why You Need To Go: Featuring over 7,000 glowing pumpkins, Pumpkinferno transforms Upper Canada Village into an enchanting Halloween town every fall.
You can wander along a pumpkin-lined trail and see whimsical sculptures made out of carved gourds. Pumpkinferno is also running at the Kingston Penitentiary and Discovery Harbour.
Celebrated at Oktoberfest
Price: Prices vary
When: Until October 14, 2023
Address: 2 King St. W., Kitchener, ON
Why You Need To Go: While it may be a German tradition, Oktoberfest is still a staple fall activity here in Ontario. You can celebrate the harvest season with pints of beer, treats, music and more.
Canada's "largest" Bavarian Festival is the Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest. You can "raise a stein, polka around, and enjoy delicious Bavarian cuisine" at this massive fall party.
Go apple picking
Why You Need To Go: Apple picking is a quintessential fall experience in Ontario and there are endless orchards to visit around the province.
Carl Laidlaw Orchards is a popular apple-picking spot just outside of Toronto. The scenic countryside is lined with crooked trees and there are tons of other activities to enjoy as well, such as a corn maze and wagon rides.
Plunge into a pool of cranberries
Price: $20 per person
When: Until October 22, 2023
Address: 1074 Cranberry Rd., Bala, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Muskoka Lakes Farm & Winery offers a totally unique fall activity. The Cranberry Plunge allows you to wade through a sea of red berries and snap the perfect autumn pic.
The farm offers other attractions during harvest season, including wagon tours and wine tastings.
Visit The Big Apple
Address: 262 Orchard Rd., Colborne, ON
Why You Need To Go: Nothing says "fall" like a trip to this massive roadside attraction. The Big Apple offers "famous" pies, and tons of festive baked goods.
You can enjoy a meal at the restaurant, play mini golf and more.
Spend a day at Chudleigh's
Price: $16.50 per adult
Address: 9528 Regional Rd. 25, Milton, ON
Why You Need To Go: This iconic farm will give you all the fall feels. Chudleigh's offers endless autumn fun, from apple picking to play areas and pumpkin picking.
You can meet adorable farm animals, explore the Nature Trail, cozy up by the fire pit and sip drinks from the Silo Bar.
Wander through Algonquin Provincial Park
Price: $12.25 for a daily vehicle permit
Address: Ontario 60, ON
Why You Need To Go: This scenic Provincial Park is a stunning spot to take in the fall colours. Algonquin boasts trails brimming with red and orange leaves and gorgeous views at every turn.
According to Friends of Algonquin Park, the walking trails along Highway 60 are some of the best spots to take in the foliage.
It's a good idea to make a reservation in advance as the park can be very busy during the fall colours season.
Take a trip to Saunders Farm
Price: $28+ for Pumpkin Days, $49 + for FrightFest
When: Until October 31, 2023
Address: 7893 Bleeks Rd. A, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This farm was the "most searched" pumpkin patch of 2022 according to Chefs Plate and it's worth a fall day trip. The venue has mazes, a zip line, pumpkins and treats to enjoy.
If you're looking to get spooked you can head to FrightFest which features a series of haunts and terrifying experiences. You can take part in the Haunted Hayride, Circus Macabre and more.
Spend some time in Muskoka
Address: Muskoka, ON
Why You Need To Go: Muskoka is a stunning fall destination in Ontario and it's worth experiencing at least once. The landscape transforms with vibrant colours and you can enjoy small towns, festivals and more.
The fall driving routes alone are stunning ways to experience the foliage. You can also check out the towns of Huntsville, Bracebridge and Bala which are surrounded by red and orange leaves and offer unique shopping opportunities.
There are gorgeous hikes to embark on such as the Huckleberry Rock Lookout Trail and the Muskoka Wharf and Peninsula Trail.
Go to a fall fair
Why You Need To Go: It isn't the harvest season without a trip to a fall fair. There are loads of events to visit across the province, from Carp Fair to the Western Fair and more.
The Markham Fair is one of the largest in Canada and has endless autumn fun to enjoy.
Sip a pumpkin spice latte
Why You Need To Try It: A pumpkin spice latte is like fall in a cup and whether you grab one at Starbucks or from a local coffee shop, it's the perfect way to cozy up and indulge the season's flavours.
