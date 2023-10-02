muskoka

This Fall Driving Route In Ontario Takes You Through Tiny Towns & Tunnels Of Vibrant Leaves

Start your engines! You can drive through a wonderland of fall colours along this scenic route near Toronto. The Lake Muskoka Circle Tour is a magical autumn adventure and it's worth putting on your flannels for.

Muskoka is home to several driving routes that come alive with colour during the fall season. The Lake Muskoka Circle Tour features yellow and orange leaves which peak during the first week of October.

The route is about 95 kilometres and takes 1 and a half to 3 hours to complete, depending on how many stops you make.

Along the way, you'll visit tiny towns and cruise through tunnels of fiery leaves.

The route begins and ends in the picturesque town of Gravenhurst and winds through villages like Bala, Port Carling and Bracebridge.

There are several stops you can make as you cruise along the tree-lined roads. The Gravenhurst Wharf a stunning spot to take in the fall foliage, as well as the Peninsula Trail.

In Bala, you'll want to check out the iconic Cranberry Plunge at Muskoka Lakes Farm & Winery or head to the Cranberry Festival downtown.

Bracebridge features waterfront strolls and charming shops filled with harvest goods. You can take a scenic hike to Wilson's Falls and enjoy the vibrant autumn colours along the trail.

There are several other fall driving routes in Muskoka, including the 80 kilometre Lake of Bays Circle Tour and the 245 kilometre Grand Tour.

Grab a pumpkin spice latte and drive through breathtaking fall scenery along this Muskoka route.

The Lake Muskoka Circle Tour

Price: Free

When: Peak colours during the first week of October

Address: Map

Why You Need To Go: Explore small towns and roads lined with fall foliage along this scenic route.

Discover Muskoka website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

This article's left-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

