This $419K Ontario Home Is Surrounded By Vibrant Trees & Belongs On An Autumn Postcard

It used to be a schoolhouse.

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
This home for sale might look like it's straight off on an autumn postcard, but you can actually find it right here in Ontario. The historic house is tucked away amidst the trees, and it's on the market for $419,000.

Located in Minden, the bright red bungalow once served as the 1881 Miner's Bay School House. Now, it has been transformed into a cozy home with a gorgeous yard.

The house has two bedrooms and one bathroom. The homey interior still has lots of its originally charm, with hardwood floors and windows gazing out at the peaceful surroundings. There's a deck out back where you can sit and breathe in the fresh country air.

The exterior is a nature lover's dream, and it looks especially beautiful during the fall. The property is a "park-like setting" and has a new 200-ft cedar fence that welcomes you to in.

There's just under 1 acre of land complete with trails, rock walls, and a cozy fire pit where you can roast s'mores or cuddle up on cool autumn evenings. The home is just a short drive to Gull Lake, where you can enjoy fishing, boating, and swimming.

You can enjoy this spot year-round, or even use it as a seasonal escape.

Schoolhouse home for sale

Price: $419,000

Address: 1306 Miners Bay Rd., Minden, ON

Description: This quaint home used to be a schoolhouse and is surrounded by fall colours.

