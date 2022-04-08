This $600K Ontario Home Has Scandinavian Vibes & A Sauna Hidden In The Trees (PHOTOS)
Tucked away amongst the trees outside of Perth, Ontario sits a unique home that's brimming with charm. The countryside abode boasts many stunning features, and it's on the market for $599,900.
The house has three bedrooms and one bathroom, and the interior has "cozy" written all over it. Natural light pours in from the many windows, and a wood fireplace adds to the relaxed, homey feel.
House for sale in Perth, Ontario. Kelsey McFarlane Photography for Laura Keller | RE/MAX
The entire space has Scandinavian vibes, and it's easy to picture this home in a completely different land. The vibrant sunroom off the kitchen and dining room is a great place to lounge and soak up some rays.
Woodburning fireplace.Kelsey McFarlane Photography for Laura Keller | RE/MAX
Upstairs, you'll find the three bedrooms, and each one features windows with views of the surrounding landscape.
Second floor bedroom.Kelsey McFarlane Photography for Laura Keller | RE/MAX
But that's not all. Every bedroom also has its own "funky" loft area accessible by ladder.
Loft area in the bedroom.Kelsey McFarlane Photography for Laura Keller | RE/MAX
The exterior boasts about 13 acres of serene property. A new boardwalk trail leads through the marsh where you can lose yourself in nature.
Boardwalk to the marsh.Kelsey McFarlane Photography for Laura Keller | RE/MAX
Another cool aspect is the bunkie with a screened-in porch and sauna that can be used year-round.
Year-round sauna.Kelsey McFarlane Photography for Laura Keller | RE/MAX
The home is less than half an hour from the quaint town of Perth, and a walk away from a lake. With endless trees, a boardwalk trail, and woodland sauna, it's like your own mini oasis, and you don't need to be a multi-millionaire to afford it.
Sunroom off the kitchen and dining room.Kelsey McFarlane Photography for Laura Keller | RE/MAX
If you're in the market for a home and want a quiet, city escape, this spot could be what you're looking for.
Home with Scandinavian vibes
Interior of the home.
Kelsey McFarlane Photography for Laura Keller | RE/MAX
Price: $599,900
Address: 225 North Mac Lane, Perth, ON
Description: This home is surrounded by nature and comes with a year-round sauna.