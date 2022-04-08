Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

This $600K Ontario Home Has Scandinavian Vibes & A Sauna Hidden In The Trees (PHOTOS)

Every bedroom has its own 'funky' loft.

Tucked away amongst the trees outside of Perth, Ontario sits a unique home that's brimming with charm. The countryside abode boasts many stunning features, and it's on the market for $599,900.

The house has three bedrooms and one bathroom, and the interior has "cozy" written all over it. Natural light pours in from the many windows, and a wood fireplace adds to the relaxed, homey feel.

The entire space has Scandinavian vibes, and it's easy to picture this home in a completely different land. The vibrant sunroom off the kitchen and dining room is a great place to lounge and soak up some rays.

Upstairs, you'll find the three bedrooms, and each one features windows with views of the surrounding landscape.

But that's not all. Every bedroom also has its own "funky" loft area accessible by ladder.

The exterior boasts about 13 acres of serene property. A new boardwalk trail leads through the marsh where you can lose yourself in nature.

Another cool aspect is the bunkie with a screened-in porch and sauna that can be used year-round.

The home is less than half an hour from the quaint town of Perth, and a walk away from a lake. With endless trees, a boardwalk trail, and woodland sauna, it's like your own mini oasis, and you don't need to be a multi-millionaire to afford it.

If you're in the market for a home and want a quiet, city escape, this spot could be what you're looking for.

Price: $599,900

Address: 225 North Mac Lane, Perth, ON

Description: This home is surrounded by nature and comes with a year-round sauna.

