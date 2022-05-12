NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

This Ontario Home Is For Selling Under $900K & Totally Has A Disney Princess Vibe

Toronto Staff Writer
Are you still holding onto your dreams of being a Disney princess despite settling down in Ontario? Well, fret not. As it turns out, your perfect home has been here the whole time, but it's not cheap.

40 Antioch Crt in Sunderland, Ontario, is a gorgeous two-bedroom plus den and three-bathroom home with an exterior that resembles something you might see royalty living in modern times.

Although not quite as enchanting, the home's interior features a beautiful open-concept design, perfect for anyone looking to start a family or host their friends on the weekends.

Judging by the photos, the living quarters ideally suit those with a love of minimalistic aesthetics, offering a rustic yet still modern atmosphere.

Even the more straightforward mundane rooms of the home, such as its laundry unit, have a quaint vibe. Will you ever want to wash your dirty clothes? No. But, it does help when the room looks this adorable.

Despite its appropriately spelling binding appearance, the bungalow doesn't lean overly feminine, thanks to its pool table and games room on its lower levels.

Its front entrance features a cozy little corner, which can be used as a reading nook or perhaps a place to sip on tea and contemplate your fictional kingdom.

Overall, the home would be an excellent purchase for anyone looking for something unique to invest in, especially if you're worst fear is living on a street where every single house looks the same. You definitely won't have to worry about that if you move here.

Unique Ontario Home

Price: $899,900

Description: A spacious Ontario home with an exterior that brings to mind Disney films.

View Here

