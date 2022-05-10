Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

This $800K Home In Ontario Has 17 Majestic Rooms & A Pool In The Backyard (PHOTOS)

It's filled with historic charm.

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
This magnificent home for sale in Ontario is straight out of the English countryside, and it will transport you to another time. Luckily, you don't have to be a lord or lady to afford it.

The 3-storey home has 17 rooms in total and is on the market for $799,900. Boasting five bedrooms and three bathrooms, the massive house is brimming with old-time vibes and is located in Mallorytown.

It was once occupied by the founder of Mallorytown, Mr. Mallory, who is responsible for the stained glass seen throughout the building.

The interior has historic charm mixed with modern amenities. You'll find high ceilings, intricate wood trim, large windows, and three wood/pellet stoves.

The large fireplace in the kitchen and dining area adds to the quaintness, and the dark colours in the kitchen add a touch of contemporary design to the space.

Upstairs, you'll find several bedrooms including a third floor primary suite with an ensuite bathroom. Some of the bedrooms could even be used for office spaces for work-from-home needs.

The exterior has a backyard oasis complete with a gazebo, fire pit, and above-ground swimming pool where you can spend your summer days. There's also a barn with a garage and loft that's been freshly painted.

The verandah at the front of the house offers a shady spot to sip some morning coffee while enjoying the property. Another unique listing to check out is this California-style home with a two-level rooftop patio in Windsor.

Historic home for sale

Dining area.

Price: $799,900

Address: 1499 County Rd. 2, Mallorytown, ON

Description: This spacious home has 17 rooms and costs under a million.

