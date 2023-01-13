This Nordic Home In Ontario Is Like A Spa Oasis With A Waterfall Pool & Costs Under $950K
It's basically a private retreat.
This Ontario home for sale is like a private spa retreat and it looks like the perfect spot for a staycation. The property features tons of trees and a backyard oasis complete with a waterfall pool.
Located in Braeside, the "stunning" Nordic-style home boasts approximately 2700 square feet of space making it ideal for large or multi-generational families. It's listed at $924,700.
Nordic-style home for sale.Elizabeth Laplante | Century 21 Synergy Realty Inc. Brokerage
There are three bathrooms and three bedrooms in total along with an open kitchen and spacious family room. The main living area features giant windows where you can look out to the scenery beyond.
Dining room with a grandfather clock and balcony.Elizabeth Laplante | Century 21 Synergy Realty Inc. Brokerage
The large dining room connects to a balcony where you can enjoy a cocktail or appetizers with a view.
The "primary bedroom retreat" is located on the top floor and comes with a wood-burning fireplace and ensuite complete with heated floors. There's also a private balcony attached to the bedroom.
Primary bedroom with a wood-burning fireplace.Elizabeth Laplante | Century 21 Synergy Realty Inc. Brokerage
The lower level of the home could be turned into a fourth bedroom if needed.
One of the main highlights of the property is the dreamy backyard. The area is surrounded by lush trees and features a large patio with a stone hot tub where you can rejuvenate with a view.
Backyard with pool and hot tub.Elizabeth Laplante | Century 21 Synergy Realty Inc. Brokerage
There's also a large in-ground pool with a tiered waterfall tumbling into the side. The pool cabin is located steps from the water and could be "your own resort bar."
Pool with waterfall. Elizabeth Laplante | Century 21 Synergy Realty Inc. Brokerage
The home is a beautiful spot for those who love the outdoors as it comes with 2 acres of nature and walking trails. There are several outbuildings on the property for storage or hobbies.
Nordic-style home for sale
Hot tub with forest in background.
Elizabeth Laplante | Century 21 Synergy Realty Inc. Brokerage
Price: $924,700
Address: 154 Burns Dr., Braeside, ON
Description: This Nordic-style home has a backyard oasis that's like a private spa retreat.