This Ontario Home Selling For Under $870K Looks Like A Saturday Morning Cartoon
Timmy Turner, is that you?
If you were born during the late 90s, you likely grew up on such timeless cartoons as Fairly OddParents, Kim Possible and Spongebob Squarepants. And, while life never turns out quite as vividly as animation, this Ontario home appears to be doing its darnedest to capture a bit of that magic.
120 Loxley Bay, Thunder Bay, is a 5-bedroom, 4-bathroom home with sweeping 1,634 square feet of living space with an exterior that looks like something Timmy Turner's parents would reside within.
120 Loxley Bay, Thunder BayVince Mirabelli | RE/MAX
The uniquely designed house has many awe-inspiring features, including a 16.5-foot cathedral ceiling in its open-concept living room. Tall people, where you at?
120 Loxley Bay, Thunder BayVince Mirabelli | RE/MAX
The home's eccentric interior is balanced nicely by its modern interior. Who doesn't love custom-made cabinets and granite countertops?
120 Loxley Bay, Thunder BayVince Mirabelli | RE/MAX
Throw in a living room with a gas fireplace and stacked stone mantle, and you've got a cozy home that'll make you think twice about investing in a tiny Toronto condo for the same price.
120 Loxley Bay, Thunder BayVince Mirabelli | RE/MAX
As for possible amenities, the house has plenty of rooms for those. In fact, the current owner has a personal gym setup, which could also be turned into an intimate movie theatre, depending on your love or hatred for fitness.
120 Loxley Bay, Thunder BayVince Mirabelli | RE/MAX
Speaking of indulgent amenities! The home's lower level has its own wine cellar and wet bar. Going out is officially optional.
120 Loxley Bay, Thunder BayVince Mirabelli | RE/MAX
If there's a feeling that comes close to rivalling what watching Saturday morning cartoons as a kid feels like, it's relaxing as an adult in a hot tub you paid for with your hard-earned big people money.
120 Loxley Bay, Thunder BayVince Mirabelli | RE/MAX
Overall, the home's price point makes sense for its size and range of amenities, which makes it a hidden gem given the current state of Ontario's real estate market.
Cartoon Dream House
120 Loxley Bay, Thunder Bay
Price: $869,900
Address: 120 Loxley Bay, Thunder Bay
Description: A home fit for anyone that wants to keep their childhood close to heart.