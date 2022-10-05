Here's How Big A $300K Ontario Home Is & Which Cities Will Get You The Most For Your Money
Get more room for your buck.
One of the biggest things renters turned homeowners are trying to do is get more living space. However, the pricey state of Ontario's real estate market isn't making it easy for millennials or zoomers.
According to a new report by Point2, Windsor currently offers the most space for your money in the province, with $300,000 getting you a respectable 980 square feet. A price of $306 per square foot, to be exact.
If living along the Detroit river doesn't appeal to you, your next best bet would be London or Ottawa, offering 658 and 600 square feet, respectively.
It's worth noting that $300,000 is half the province's median home price, which is currently just under $630,000.
Barrie, Oshawa, Hamilton, Ajax, and Whitby all offer more than 500 square feet for $300,000, which isn't that comforting of a fact, or at least, it isn't until you factor in that 14 other Ontario cities like Mississauga and Brampton are offering less than that for the same price point.
In fact, homeowners looking for under-priced homes in Oakville, Markham, Burlington, and Richmond Hill will be cramming into units between 383 to 412 square feet. So, if you dream of having two golden retrievers as pets in the GTA, you'll need to settle for a hamster.
Not surprisingly, Toronto is even worse, with $300,000 only securing home seekers a measly 247 square feet in the city, a whopping $1,200 per square foot.
The only city in Canada to top the 6ix as the most expensive place to buy space is Vancouver, which offers 243 square feet for $300,000.
Are you ready to escape this madness? Saguenay and Trois-Rivières in Quebec are the places to be. The cities offer 1,685 square feet for $300,000. Okay, now it's time Ontario gets the hint.