6 Surprisingly Gorgeous Ontario Homes That Are Selling For Under $300K
Millennials rejoice!
Millennials are no strangers to the grim reality of Ontario's housing market. But what if you were told that not every region sells $100K parking spots and half a million shoebox condos?
As it turns out, the farther you get outside the doom box that is the GTA, the more affordable things become. In fact, cities like Thunder Bay, Sudbury, and Windsor offer beautiful homes for under $300k.
If you're one of the many Ontarians looking for their dream starter home, the list below will hopefully serve as somewhat of a launching pad.
Stunning Four-Bedroom Family Home
219 Harold St. N.,Thunder Bay, ON
Price: $219,900
Description: A bright and open-concept four-bedroom home that could be a great family home.
Two-Storey Starter Home
106 McKinnon St., Greater Sudbury, ON
Price: $299,500
Description: A cozy, rustic home that offers plenty of space for pets and little ones alike.
Little Brown Home
1228 Hickory Road, Windsor, ON
Price: $299,900
Description: A charming renovated one-and-a-half-storey home has three bedrooms and a walk-in closet.
Family Starter Home
206 Norah St. N., Thunder Bay, ON
Price: $225,000
Description: A quaint home that offers a well-maintained modern interior.
West End Bungalow
378 Victoria St., Greater Sudbury, ON
Price: $289,000
Description: A small, adorable home selling reasonably priced and with an updated bathroom.
Beautiful Windsor Bungalow
1648 Lincoln Rd., Windsor, ON
Price: $199,900
Description: A starter home with a large backyard perfect for those looking to have children in the near future.