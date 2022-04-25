NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

6 Surprisingly Gorgeous Ontario Homes That Are Selling For Under $300K

Millennials rejoice!

Toronto Staff Writer
1228 Hickory Rd., Windsor, ON. Right: ​378 Victoria St., Greater Sudbury, ON

Shan Hasan | RE/MAX, Liz Spooner-Young | RE/MAX

Millennials are no strangers to the grim reality of Ontario's housing market. But what if you were told that not every region sells $100K parking spots and half a million shoebox condos?

As it turns out, the farther you get outside the doom box that is the GTA, the more affordable things become. In fact, cities like Thunder Bay, Sudbury, and Windsor offer beautiful homes for under $300k.

If you're one of the many Ontarians looking for their dream starter home, the list below will hopefully serve as somewhat of a launching pad.

Stunning Four-Bedroom Family Home

219 Harold St. N., Thunder Bay, ON

219 Harold St. N.,Thunder Bay, ON

Elsie Tommasini | RE/MAX


Price: $219,900

Address: 219 Harold St. N., Thunder Bay, ON

Description: A bright and open-concept four-bedroom home that could be a great family home.

View Here

Two-Storey Starter Home 

106 McKinnon St., Greater Sudbury, ON

106 McKinnon St., Greater Sudbury, ON

Mauro Zuliani | RE/MAX

Price: $299,500

Address: 106 McKinnon St., Greater Sudbury, ON

Description: A cozy, rustic home that offers plenty of space for pets and little ones alike.

View Here

Little Brown Home

1228 Hickory Road, Windsor, ON

1228 Hickory Road, Windsor, ON

Shan Hasan | RE/MAX

Price: $299,900

Address: 1228 Hickory Road, Windsor, ON

Description: A charming renovated one-and-a-half-storey home has three bedrooms and a walk-in closet.

View Here

Family Starter Home

206 Norah St. N., Thunder Bay, ON

206 Norah St. N., Thunder Bay, ON

Andrew Wood | RE/MAX

Price: $225,000

Address: 206 Norah St. N., Thunder Bay, ON

Description: A quaint home that offers a well-maintained modern interior.

View Here

West End Bungalow

378 Victoria St., Greater Sudbury, ON

378 Victoria St., Greater Sudbury, ON

Liz Spooner-Young | RE/MAX

Price: $289,000

Address: 378 Victoria St., Greater Sudbury, ON

Description: A small, adorable home selling reasonably priced and with an updated bathroom.

View Here

Beautiful Windsor Bungalow 

1648 Lincoln Rd., Windsor, ON

1648 Lincoln Rd., Windsor, ON

Steven Sabri | RE/MAX

Price: $199,900

Address: 1648 Lincoln Rd., Windsor, ON

Description: A starter home with a large backyard perfect for those looking to have children in the near future.

View Here

