This Epic $1M Home In Ontario Overlooks A Lake & Has An Indoor Pool With A Waterfall
It's a walk away from the beach.
This home for sale in Ontario is literally next-level and it's just as unique on the inside as it is on the outside. The contemporary house is listed at $1,000,000 and comes with an indoor pool.
Located in Fort Erie, this artistic abode boasts views of the lake and has a shortcut to the water. The three-bedroom, four-bathroom home is "nestled in deep courtyard with privacy and comfort" and has a unique split layout.
Contemporary home with unique architecture.Jane Zhang & Associates | Sotheby's
The house features floor-to-ceiling windows that let in tons of light. The ground floor has a contemporary seating area and modern kitchen with an island and large walk-in pantry.
Kitchen with a spacious island. Jane Zhang & Associates | Sotheby's
There are two bedrooms located on the ground floor and one on the upper level. You can expect "lavish ensuites and vanities" attached to some rooms and the primary bedroom even connects to a balcony that looks out towards the water.
Bedroom with a balcony overlooking the water. Jane Zhang & Associates | Sotheby's
The lower level has heated floors to keep you warm during the chilly months, a recreational area, and a spacious family room.
One of the main highlights of the home is the indoor pool that allows you to go for a dip year-round. The pool is complete with a waterfall and is surrounded by large windows so you can enjoy the sunshine as you swim.
Indoor pool with a waterfall. Jane Zhang & Associates | Sotheby's
Other notable features include a newly paved driveway, separate side entrance with a barbecue area, and a two-car garage.
If you're on the hunt for a new home and like the idea of your own private indoor swimming pool, this spot could be worth checking out.
Contemporary home for sale
House near the beach.
Jane Zhang & Associates | Sotheby's
Price: $1,000,000
Address: 888 Edgemere Rd., Fort Erie, ON
Description: This unique home comes with an indoor pool and is a stroll away from the beach.