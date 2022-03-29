Editions

This $700K Ontario Home Has A Lake In The Backyard & A Wraparound Deck With Water Views

It's like a beach vacation every day.

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Home for sale in Amherstburg, Ontario. Right: A yard with a fire pit, chairs and lake view.

Brad Bondy | RE/MAX

If waking up to water views sounds like your kind of lifestyle, then this house for sale in Ontario might just be your dream home. Located on the shores of Lake Erie in Amherstburg, the waterfront abode is like being on vacation every day and costs $699,165.

Featuring three bedrooms and three bathrooms, the home is a serene escape from city life. It's been newly renovated and boasts a modern interior with fresh, white walls and wood flooring.

Exterior of a two-storey home with a wraparound deck.Exterior of a two-storey home with a wraparound deck.Brad Bondy | RE/MAX

The open-concept living space has views of the water from many of its windows, so you can relax and enjoy the scenery even when indoors.

Dining area with a fireplace and water views.Dining area with a fireplace and water views. Brad Bondy | RE/MAX

The primary bedroom also offers stunning lake views and comes with access to the second-level balcony. You can fall asleep to the sound of waves and stroll outside in the morning like you're at a resort. Downstairs is a separate suite with a walkout to the water that could even be used as an Airbnb.

The primary bedroom with a view of the lake and a balcony.The primary bedroom with a view of the lake and a balcony.Brad Bondy | RE/MAX

The exterior of the home has an elevated wraparound deck so you can enjoy the surroundings from all sorts of angles. The back of the deck gazes over the lake and looks like an ideal place to relax with a drink.

Wraparound deck with a view of the lake.Wraparound deck with a view of the lake.Brad Bondy | RE/MAX

The backyard includes a fire pit so you could roast s'mores while listening to the sounds of the lake. If you're in the market for a home, this spot comes with all sorts of beauty without a million-dollar price tag.

Waterfront home for sale

Exterior aerial shot of the home and neighbouring houses.

Exterior aerial shot of the home and neighbouring houses.

Brad Bondy | RE/MAX

Price: $699,165

Address: 165 Lakeside Dr., Amherstburg, ON

Description: This newly-renovated home has gorgeous lake views and a wraparound deck.

