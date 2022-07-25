This Massive Ontario Home Is Selling For Under $1M & It's Got Cottage Core Vibes
It has a total of 9 rooms!
Believe it or not, finding a sizeable Ontario home for under a million is still possible. You just have to know when and where to look.
3 Creek Drive is an expansive three-bedroom and two-bathroom home located within the quaint community of Pefferlaw, Georgina in Ontario.
The unique home appears to offer a hybrid design, one part cottage, one part Victorian, and one part modern. Perfect for those who love a good mix-and-match.
3 Creek Drive, Pefferlaw, Georgina, ONSiobhan Chevy Tymosko | RE/MAX
The home's interior includes a total of 9 rooms and enough windows and skylights to ensure your power bill stays down during summer.
3 Creek Drive, Pefferlaw, Georgina, ONSiobhan Chevy Tymosko | RE/MAX
And, during the winter months, you can curl up on your couch, next to a cozy fireplace, and watch the snowfall.
3 Creek Drive, Pefferlaw, Georgina, ONSiobhan Chevy Tymosko | RE/MAX
Its open-concept kitchen looks inviting enough to get even the most die-hard of frozen pizza lovers to give hosting an authentic dinner a try.
3 Creek Drive, Pefferlaw, Georgina, ONSiobhan Chevy Tymosko | RE/MAX
If you love a good reading nook, this little upper-level loft above the garage, complete with a balcony and skylights, ought to perk your interests.
3 Creek Drive, Pefferlaw, Georgina, ONSiobhan Chevy Tymosko | RE/MAX
The home also comes with an incomplete ensuite that could serve perfectly as a guest home with the right amount of imagination and hard work.
3 Creek Drive, Pefferlaw, Georgina, ONSiobhan Chevy Tymosko | RE/MAX
Overall, a $995,000 home is hardly a bargain for most people. However, the fact that the property recently dropped in price is a good sign for those willing to stick out.
It's far from a starter home, but given its sheer size and aesthetic, it could be a good deal for those a little further down the path of life.
Cottage Core Home
3 Creek Drive, Pefferlaw, Georgina, ON
Siobhan Chevy Tymosko | RE/MAX
Price: $995,000
Address: 3 Creek Drive, Georgina, ON
Description: A hybrid home that features its own ensuite.