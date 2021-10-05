Trending Tags

This Ontario Town Was Named One Of The Best In Canada & Here Are 6 Amazing Homes To Buy RN

Small town living isn't always cheap.

Greg Sykes | RE/MAX, Chris Hendriks | RE/MAX

An Ontario town was named one of the best in Canada and its real estate market is proving why it stands out from other cities across the province.

Niagara-On-The-Lake, which was recently named one of the best small towns in Canada by Travel + Leisure, is an adorable spot that sits perfectly on the edge of Lake Ontario, a location that offers residents everything from wineries to beaches.

Its ideal surroundings are only further complemented by some of the most charming homes in the province. However, you will have to be prepared to spend a bit to be able to call this spot your home.

Niagara Bungalow 

Mary Hamilton | RE/MAX

Price: $999,000

Address: 1 Zinfandel Crt., Niagara-On-The-Lake, ON

Description: A completely renovated bungalow that offers modern aesthetics and an adorable backyard.

View Here

Cozy One-Floor Home

Shawn DeLaat | RE/MAX

Price: $1,174,900

Address: 231 Wellington St., Niagara-On-The-Lake, ON

Description: A cozy home that sits in the heart of Old Town across the street from the Shaw Festival Theatre.

View Here

Designer Bungalow 

Shawn DeLaat | RE/MAX

Price: $1,249,900

Address: 601 Simcoe St., Niagara-On-The-Lake, ON

Description: A beautifully designed bungalow that is a short walk away from the town's entertainment district.

View Here

Custom Built Home

Greg Sykes | RE/MAX

Price: $1,395,000

Address: 427 Butler St., Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON

Description: A custom-built home that features a modern art design.

View Here

Solid Brick Home

Greg Sykes | RE/MAX

Price: $995,000

Address: 1591 Concession Rd. 4, Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON

Description: A four-bedroom solid brick home that sits on a double-wide lot and includes a chicken coop.

View Here

Magnificent Single Family Home

Chris Hendriks | RE/MAX

Price: $2,495,000

Address: 1184 Queenston Rd., Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON

Description: A sprawling five-bedroom estate that includes numerous amenities such as a pool, hot tub and home office.

View Here

