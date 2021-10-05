This Ontario Town Was Named One Of The Best In Canada & Here Are 6 Amazing Homes To Buy RN
Small town living isn't always cheap.
An Ontario town was named one of the best in Canada and its real estate market is proving why it stands out from other cities across the province.
Niagara-On-The-Lake, which was recently named one of the best small towns in Canada by Travel + Leisure, is an adorable spot that sits perfectly on the edge of Lake Ontario, a location that offers residents everything from wineries to beaches.
Its ideal surroundings are only further complemented by some of the most charming homes in the province. However, you will have to be prepared to spend a bit to be able to call this spot your home.
Niagara Bungalow
Price: $999,000
Address: 1 Zinfandel Crt., Niagara-On-The-Lake, ON
Description: A completely renovated bungalow that offers modern aesthetics and an adorable backyard.
Cozy One-Floor Home
Price: $1,174,900
Address: 231 Wellington St., Niagara-On-The-Lake, ON
Description: A cozy home that sits in the heart of Old Town across the street from the Shaw Festival Theatre.
Designer Bungalow
Price: $1,249,900
Address: 601 Simcoe St., Niagara-On-The-Lake, ON
Description: A beautifully designed bungalow that is a short walk away from the town's entertainment district.
Custom Built Home
Price: $1,395,000
Address: 427 Butler St., Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Description: A custom-built home that features a modern art design.
Solid Brick Home
Price: $995,000
Address: 1591 Concession Rd. 4, Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Description: A four-bedroom solid brick home that sits on a double-wide lot and includes a chicken coop.
Magnificent Single Family Home
Price: $2,495,000
Address: 1184 Queenston Rd., Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Description: A sprawling five-bedroom estate that includes numerous amenities such as a pool, hot tub and home office.