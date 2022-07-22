NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Here’s How Much Money You Need To Make Each Year To Afford A Home In Toronto

Spoiler alert — it's more than it was 3 months ago.

Toronto Staff Writer
CN tower. Right: Row of houses.

Roxana Gonzalez | Dreamstime, Spiroview Inc.| Dreamstime

Buying a home is a major milestone in life most people look forward to, but if you live in Toronto in 2022, chances are you'll have to settle for renting.

Ratehub.ca calculated how much a person needs to make per year to afford a home using real estate data from March 2022 to June 2022 – and unless you're pulling in big bucks at work, you probably can't afford one.

As of June 2022, house hunters will need to make at least $226,500 per year to afford a home in Toronto, with the average price of a home sitting at $1,204,900.

According to Ratehub.ca, in just three months, the minimum annual income required to afford a home in Toronto shot up seven percent from $210,750 to $226,500 per year, even though the average price of a home dropped by over $130K.

Although Toronto's real estate market is cooling, Ratehub.ca explains that "rising mortgage rates continue to push the stress test upward, thereby making it more difficult for Canadians to afford a home," despite lower prices.

So if you waited to pull the trigger on a home a few months ago, you'd need to make over $15K more a year to afford it now.

Here's how much you need to make yearly to afford a home in Canada's major cities, according to Ratehub.ca.

  1. Vancouver, $231,950
  2. Toronto, $226,500
  3. Victoria, $187,980
  4. Hamilton, $179,060
  5. Ottawa, $137,050
  6. Montreal ,$110,900
  7. Halifax, $110,580
  8. Calgary, $108,050
  9. Edmonton, $86,770
  10. Winnipeg, $78,270
So if you're not in a top-paying job and still holding onto the dream of being a homeowner, you may want to consider moving somewhere a bit more affordable, like Edmonton or Winnipeg.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

