Lotto Max Winner Forgot To Check His Tickets & Realized He'd Won $1M In The Gas Station
He has big plans for the money!
A Lotto Max winner plans to quick-step his way to some dancing lessons after landing a $1 million prize.
Chee Yee Fong, from Port Coquitlam, B.C., said it has been a dream of his to get more tango lessons and plans to use some his winnings on a great instructor.
He also plans to spend the rest of the money on a cruise to Europe, retirement savings and purchasing a new home.
He bought his winning ticket in Vancouver at Wayne's Grocery and checked it a gas station close to home during one of his daily walks around his neighbourhood.
But he admitted to have forgotten about his ticket until he was at the gas station.
He said, "I remembered that I had two tickets in my wallet that I hadn't checked yet. I went into the gas station…the retailer checked the ticket and told me that I had won a lot of money."
Fong, who said he plans to invest in his health, told his daughter as soon as he learned about his million-dollar win.
"When I knew how much I had won, I couldn't sleep and I wanted to cry," he added.
Fong joins a list of recent B.C. winners including one woman who only went to the shops to buy peanuts and ended up purchasing a $70 million Lotto Max winning ticket.