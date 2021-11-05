Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Vancouver
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
lotto max

Lotto Max Winner Forgot To Check His Tickets & Realized He'd Won $1M In The Gas Station

He has big plans for the money!

Lotto Max Winner Forgot To Check His Tickets & Realized He'd Won $1M In The Gas Station
BCLC, @atlanticlottery | Instagram

A Lotto Max winner plans to quick-step his way to some dancing lessons after landing a $1 million prize.

Chee Yee Fong, from Port Coquitlam, B.C., said it has been a dream of his to get more tango lessons and plans to use some his winnings on a great instructor.

He also plans to spend the rest of the money on a cruise to Europe, retirement savings and purchasing a new home.

He bought his winning ticket in Vancouver at Wayne's Grocery and checked it a gas station close to home during one of his daily walks around his neighbourhood.

But he admitted to have forgotten about his ticket until he was at the gas station.

He said, "I remembered that I had two tickets in my wallet that I hadn't checked yet. I went into the gas station…the retailer checked the ticket and told me that I had won a lot of money."

Fong, who said he plans to invest in his health, told his daughter as soon as he learned about his million-dollar win.

"When I knew how much I had won, I couldn't sleep and I wanted to cry," he added.

Fong joins a list of recent B.C. winners including one woman who only went to the shops to buy peanuts and ended up purchasing a $70 million Lotto Max winning ticket.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Vancouver's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

BC Lottery Winner Found Out He'd Won $675K In Starbucks & He's Wasting No Time Spending It

He has big plans!

Courtesy of BCLC

A B.C. man can now fulfill his dreams of travelling the world after he found out he'd won the Lotto Set for Life scratchcard — in Starbucks.

Ryan Spibey, from Port Moody, bought the ticket from Petro-Canada in Burnaby and was having coffee when he found out that he was $675,000 wealthier.

Keep Reading Show less

Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, November 2 Are In & It's A $29 Million Jackpot

Check those tickets, folks!

@atlanticlottery | Instagram

The official Lotto Max winning numbers are in for the draw on Tuesday, November 2 and it's time to check your tickets.

With this draw, the grand prize jackpot being offered is $29 million!

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Lottery Winner Thought Her Win Was Incorrect & Put The Ticket Back In Her Purse

"I couldn't believe it."

OLG | Handout

An Ontario lottery winner was in such disbelief after realizing she won $100,000 that her husband had to break her out of a state of denial.

According to OLG, Brampton resident Boun Ly matched six out of seven Encore numbers during the January 8, 2021, Lotto Max draw.

Keep Reading Show less

Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, October 29 Are In & It's A $24 Million Jackpot

Are you in for a trick or a treat?

@atlanticlottery | Instagram

It's time to check the Lotto Max winning numbers again and see if you're in for a trick or a very big treat this time!

For the draw on Friday, October 29, a whopping $24 million is up for grabs.

Keep Reading Show less