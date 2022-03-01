Ontario Lottery Winner Didn't Find Out He Scored Big Until 2 Weeks Later
"I'm not going to retire too soon."
After failing to open a very important email, an Ontario lottery winner sat on their fortune for weeks and didn't even realize it.
According to OLG, Maple resident Glen Harper won a gasp-worthy $100,000 after matching six out of seven Encore numbers in exact order during the Lotto Max draw on December 24, 2021.
Just imagine how much better his holiday season would've been if he'd checked right away.
Harper, a longtime player of the lottery, says he's had some luck before picking numbers, but nothing close to a $100,000.
"I've won small amounts here and there. It is an enjoyable hobby," he said while collecting his winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.
The 61-year-old admitted that he missed the email notifying him of his winnings, which is pretty understandable given the fact that it happened over the holidays.
However, safe to say that when Harper did find out, he was glad to have double-checked his inbox, even if it did take him two whole weeks.
"I found out about two weeks later and it was a big surprise," he said. "I was ecstatic!"
As for what he plans to do with his money, well, he's staying humble. Despite reaching retirement age, Harper admitted he's not going to retire too soon but plans to go on a vacation when it's safe to do so.
If you're reading this as a big-time lotto winner yourself and want your luck spotlighted, it's worth noting that OLG books in-person prize claim appointments at the OLG Prize Centre.
"As there are limited appointments, we strongly encourage those witch claims between $1,000 and $49,999.90 to submit their claims online or mail them," a disclaimer reads.
