A Group Of Bankers Became Ontario Lottery Winners & Their Spending Plans Are So Rational

“I’m speechless!”

The group of Lotto Max winners collecting their cheque

OLG

What happens when a group of Greater Toronto Area (GTA) bankers become Ontario lottery winners? A very sensible plan for how to spend thousands of dollars is created.

According to OLG, a troupe of nine GTA co-workers won a whopping $73,443.40 after winning a second-place prize in the September 6, 2022, Lotto Max draw. They also won $20 on another win, in case you're wondering where all the luck has gone.

OLG listed the group members as follows:

  • Agustin Magno
  • Adam Yee
  • Davin Wong
  • Khoa Nguyen
  • Lai Qiao
  • Man Lam
  • Maria Solitario
  • Mark Reyes
  • Yunping Wong

The group, who play the lottery together weekly, admitted while picking up their winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto that their strategy has always been low-key.

"It's a routine play so we didn't expect anything out of the ordinary," Magno said.

Still, Magno, who was also the one to discover the win, had trouble convincing his co-workers that the universe had just given them a bonus.

"I messaged the group chat, and they thought it was a joke," he joked.

As for how the others were feeling, Yee gushed that the win was "life-changing, with Lam adding that the whole experience had left him "speechless."

The bankers planned to use their winnings to pay some bills and buy Christmas presents. Not a hint of recklessness or selfishness there.

It was Reyes who seemed to sum up the group's mentality about the win best.

"This is a nice bonus," he concluded.

When is the next Lotto Max draw?

Lotto Max draws take place every Tuesday and Friday at 10:30 p.m. The next jackpot is for an estimated $40 million but it can grow as high as $70 million until it is won.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.

    Patrick John Gilson
    Toronto Staff Writer
    Patrick John Gilson is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada’s Ontario Desk focused on Ontario gas prices and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
