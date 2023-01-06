A Group Of Bankers Became Ontario Lottery Winners & Their Spending Plans Are So Rational
“I’m speechless!”
What happens when a group of Greater Toronto Area (GTA) bankers become Ontario lottery winners? A very sensible plan for how to spend thousands of dollars is created.
According to OLG, a troupe of nine GTA co-workers won a whopping $73,443.40 after winning a second-place prize in the September 6, 2022, Lotto Max draw. They also won $20 on another win, in case you're wondering where all the luck has gone.
OLG listed the group members as follows:
- Agustin Magno
- Adam Yee
- Davin Wong
- Khoa Nguyen
- Lai Qiao
- Man Lam
- Maria Solitario
- Mark Reyes
- Yunping Wong
The group, who play the lottery together weekly, admitted while picking up their winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto that their strategy has always been low-key.
"It's a routine play so we didn't expect anything out of the ordinary," Magno said.
Still, Magno, who was also the one to discover the win, had trouble convincing his co-workers that the universe had just given them a bonus.
"I messaged the group chat, and they thought it was a joke," he joked.
As for how the others were feeling, Yee gushed that the win was "life-changing, with Lam adding that the whole experience had left him "speechless."
The bankers planned to use their winnings to pay some bills and buy Christmas presents. Not a hint of recklessness or selfishness there.
It was Reyes who seemed to sum up the group's mentality about the win best.
"This is a nice bonus," he concluded.
When is the next Lotto Max draw?
Lotto Max draws take place every Tuesday and Friday at 10:30 p.m. The next jackpot is for an estimated $40 million but it can grow as high as $70 million until it is won.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.