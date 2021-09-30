EN - Money
An Ontario Lottery Winner Finally Wins Big After Playing The Same Numbers For A Long Time
Antoine Sayde from Richmond Hill won a Lotto 6/49 second prize of $122,530.40 in the September 11 draw after playing the same numbers for a "long time," according to OLG.
Sayde bought his winning ticket at Petro Canada on Yonge Street in Richmond Hill and discovered his big win while at home.
"I was at home and was checking my ticket manually when I noticed I had five numbers plus the bonus," said Sayde.
"I couldn't believe it! My wife and kids were there, and we were all happy and jumping around."
Sayde called his lucky win a "gift" and says he hopes to take the whole family on vacation.