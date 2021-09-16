Ontario Lottery Winner Scored Big After Playing The Same Numbers For 2 Years
"I replay the numbers each week and the numbers are made up of my birthday, my husband's birthday and our wedding date."
Consistency seems to be key when it comes to winning big after another Ontario lottery winner played the same numbers each week.
Sandra Kaspar, a 59-year-old from Ramara, won a Lotto 6/49 second prize for $75,791.20 in the August 7 draw after playing the same numbers for two years, according to OLG.
"I replay the numbers each week, and the numbers are made up of my birthday, my husband's birthday and our wedding date," said Kasper.
Kaspar says she checks her tickets after buying them at the store, and the day she won, she was in disbelief after the amount of money she had won came up.
"I ran out to my car, called my husband then ran back into the store to check the ticket again. I was in disbelief."
"At first my husband thought I was joking with him! He did not believe me, but he quickly realized I was serious and was so happy for me!"
Kaspar plans on using her winnings to add to her retirement funds and share her new richness with her ten children.