Lotto 6/49 Has A Record-Breaking $68 Million Jackpot & Here's How You Could Win The Money
Someone in Canada is guaranteed to win this jackpot tonight! 💸
The Lotto 6/49 jackpot is a recording-breaking $68 million for the draw on Wednesday, September 27, 2023.
Someone in Canada will win this money now that the Gold Ball Jackpot is a guaranteed prize so you might want to buy a ticket!
This recording-breaking Lotto 6/49 jackpot has been steadily growing since it was last won in the draw on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
It started at $10 million but then went up by $2 million after every Wednesday and Saturday draw because the Gold Ball was never drawn.
Now that there is only one ball – the Gold Ball – left in this Lotto 6/49 draw, someone is guaranteed to be the winner of the Gold Ball Jackpot!
If you're wondering how to win the Gold Ball draw's $68 million jackpot, here's what you need to know.
Every $3 Lotto 6/49 play that you buy includes a Classic Jackpot number for the guaranteed $5 million prize.
You also get a 10-digit Gold Ball Jackpot number with the ticket that could win you the growing prize.
Some of the Gold Ball winning numbers this year have been:
- 47925490-01 that won someone in Ontario $42 million on June 14, 2023
- 93331474-01 that someone won in New Brunswick $64 million in the draw on April 15, 2023
- 48780304-01 that won someone in Ontario $48 million in the January 7, 2023 draw
So, if you buy a ticket — or a bunch of tickets to try and better your chances — you might be hoping to see some of those recurring digits on your ticket.
Lotto 6/49 was transformed across Canada back in 2022 which is when the Gold Ball Jackpot was introduced along with the Classic Jackpot.
Gold Ball Jackpots start at $10 million and can go higher than $60 million.
It starts with 30 balls – 29 white balls representing a guaranteed $1 million prize and one Gold Ball representing the growing jackpot.
If a white ball is drawn, the $1 million prize is won and that ball is removed so there are only 28 white balls and one Gold Ball for the next draw.
Each time that a white ball is drawn, the Gold Ball Jackpot goes up by $2 million.
Then, draws continue until the Gold Ball is selected. When there are no white balls left in the draw, the Gold Ball jackpot is guaranteed to be won and could be over $60 million!
This record-breaking Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball draw is happening at 10:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 27, 2023.
For the draw tonight, there is the $68 million up for grabs along with the Classic Jackpot that's $5 million.
Good luck!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.