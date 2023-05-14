Lotto 6/49 Winners Are Planning Some Major Life Updates After Winning $5 M In The Classic Draw
"I guess you could say I was in shock."
A couple in Saskatoon is a couple of million dollars richer after trying their luck with Lotto 6/49.
According to the Western Canada Lottery Corporation, Mitchell and Sheila Peebles are the first-ever winners of the Classic Draw jackpot in Saskatchewan.
On Sunday, May 5, Mitchell decided to check his tickets.
"My normal process is to check my tickets the day after the draw," he said. "Sometimes it’s the first thing I do when I wake up. I scanned this ticket and I felt an electric shock through my body. I was shocked, sure, but I believed it right away and it felt good!"
While it may have sunk in quickly for Mitchell, Sheila had a hard time processing the news that they were now $5 million richer.
"I didn’t believe him," Sheila said with a laugh. "He had to scan the ticket a second time and even then... I guess you could say I was in shock."
The couple claimed their prize first thing in the morning on Monday, May 6.
In terms of what they're going to do with the big win, they have some pretty life-changing plans ahead.
"Well, we’re both retiring," said Mitchell. "And we’re going to buy a house for us and houses for our daughters, too."
The next Lotto 6/49 draw will take place on Wednesday, May 17. There will be the $5 million Classic Draw jackpot available as well as either the Guaranteed $1 million win or $26 million in the Gold Ball Draw.
Tickets are available for purchase until 10:30 p.m. ET on the night of the draw.
