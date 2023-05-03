Someone In Canada Is $64 Million Richer From A Lotto 6/49 Win & They Might Not Know It
Did you buy a ticket in April? 👀
If you picked up a Lotto 6/49 ticket recently, you'll want to dig into your purse, wallet and pockets because there's someone out there who should be picking up a $64 million cheque.
The unclaimed Lotto 6/49 ticket is for the draw that took place on April 15, when the Gold Ball prize was selected.
According to Atlantic Lottery, someone in Gloucester County, New Brunswick, is in possession of the winning ticket.
The winning number for the Gold Ball Draw is 93331474-01, so if you have a ticket that matches that, you'll want to get in touch with the lotto corps right away!
\u201cWe're still waiting to hear from our $64 MILLION @Lotto649 Gold Ball Jackpot winner! Anyone who believes they have the winning ticket should contact our Customer Care Centre at 1-800-561-3942 or info@alc.ca to talk to someone from our Winners Team. 19+ #AtlanticWin\u201d— Atlantic Lottery (@Atlantic Lottery) 1683116837
"Anyone who believes they have the winning ticket should contact our Customer Care Centre at 1-800-561-3942 or info@alc.ca to talk to someone from our Winners Team," says the ALC.
The lotto win is tied for having the largest prize ever available, with the $64 million figure having only been won once before in 2015 by a woman in Mississauga.
The next Lotto 6/49 draw, unfortunately, won't have $64 million on offer, but there is a possibility that someone could end up $18 million richer if the Gold Ball is drawn.
If it isn't, the guaranteed $1 million prize will be up for grabs, and, as always, the Classic Draw will have a $5 million prize available to be won.
Tickets for that game are available for purchase until 10:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 3.
While the Gold Ball draw is currently sitting at $18 million, the jackpot can go as high as $68 million, which it never has before.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.
