lotto 649

A Lotto 6/49 Winner Scored $1 Million & Said His Heart Has 'Never Pounded Like That Before'

"I said, ‘Don’t do that to me, it’s too hard on my heart.'" 💰

Senior Staff Writer
Lotto 6/49 winner Clarence Gallant with his cheque.

Lotto 6/49 winner Clarence Gallant with his cheque.

AL_Lottery | Twitter

A lucky couple from Shediac, New Brunswick have picked up a serious chunk of change and it's all thanks to a Lotto 6/49 win.

According to Atlantic Lottery, Clarence Gallant and his partner, Diane, won a cool $1 million in the Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball draw prize.

According to Clarence, on a Sunday afternoon, Diane screamed "I think we won."

"I said, ‘Don’t do that to me, it’s too hard on my heart,'" Clarence warned his partner, which is fair as it's a significant amount of money to find yourself suddenly with!

To be sure, Diane double-checked the ticket two more times as she was nervous to get their hopes up. She then got her son to take a look at the numbers, which is when "the reality of their big win started to sink in."

"My heart was pounding like you wouldn’t believe," said Clarence. "My heart has never pounded like that before."

In September, the Lotto 6/49 game changed to offer two jackpots: the Classic Draw and the Gold Ball Jackpot, allowing for more winners and bigger prizes.

“I buy Lotto 6/49 more now because with the extra draw, I feel like there’s a much better chance,” Gallant said. “It came out really good for me. Really, really good.”

As for what Clarence and Diane plan to do with their win, they said they'll be helping out some family members and buying themselves a new home.

The next Lotto 6/49 draw will be on Wednesday, March 1 with an estimated $38 million jackpot.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Sarah Rohoman
Senior Staff Writer
Sarah Rohoman is a Senior Staff Writer for Narcity Canada’s Trending Desk focused on Canadian celebrities and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
Recommended For You
Loading...