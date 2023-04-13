The Lotto 6/49 Jackpot Has $64 Million Up For Grabs & It's The Highest It's Been Since 2015
Might be time to pick up a ticket — or two!
If you like to try your luck with playing the lottery in Canada, you might want to take a look at the Lotto 6/49 draw for Saturday, April 15.
According to Loto-Québec, the next Lotto 6/49 jackpot could make you $64 million richer!
To determine how much is won, Lotto 6/49 has a draw system where there is a machine that has white balls and one gold ball in it. The white balls are worth $1 million each, while the gold ball goes up in value each draw until it is selected.
Rhere are two white balls in the machine right now and the gold ball is currently worth $64 million, meaning there is a 1-in-3 opportunity that someone will take home $64 million in the guaranteed prize.
"It's the first time since 2015 that the amount offered at the Lotto 6/49 draw reaches the record level of 64 million dollars," said Isabelle Jean, Loto-Québec's Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer of Lottery Games. "Best of luck to all!"
As per usual with this lottery, there will also be the $5 million Classic Jackpot available to be won.
If a white ball is drawn on Saturday, that means the gold ball for the next draw will be worth $66 million, which would be the highest the prize has ever been for Lotto 6/49. After that, it would be $68 million, and since there would be no white balls left, that ball would have to be drawn.
If you're looking to pick up a ticket for the potential $64 million jackpot, tickets are available for purchase until 10:30 pm ET on Saturday, April 15.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.