A Lotto 6/49 Winner Thought She Won $10,000 Before Realizing There Were More Zeros
"I was happy. I was crying. I was anxious. It’s all a blur."
Imagine getting hysterical over winning $10,000, only to find out you actually won $1 million?
That's exactly what happened to Robin Kiemele after she scanned her Lotto 6/49 ticket and discovered that she and her husband Ben had become significantly richer with the lottery's guaranteed $1 million win.
"I was hysterical," Robin said of the big moment, according to Western Canada Lottery Corporation. "I was happy. I was crying. I was anxious. It’s all a blur."
"We had just left the eye doctor and I stopped to check a couple tickets," she explained. "I scanned this one and my daughter said, 'Mom! You won $10,000!’ I started screaming and crying right then."
While that's definitely an exciting amount, Robin soon found out it was an even greater sum.
"People gathered around us, and another lady said, 'You won $100,000!' Then someone said it’s a million dollars – I could not believe it!" Robin said.
After scanning her ticket a few more times for good measure, Robin called her husband Ben to share the good news.
"He thought something was wrong because I really was hysterical," she said.
As for what they plan on doing with their lucky win, the couple are looking at a big purchase.
"We were looking at houses before we won the lottery," Robin said. "We have six kids and they’re getting older, so we’re getting a bigger house!"
The couple bought their winning ticket in Ituna, Saskatchewan.
The next Lotto 6/49 draw is taking place on Wednesday, May 10 where there will be $5 million up for grabs in the Classic Draw and $22 potentially available to be won if the Gold Ball is selected.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.