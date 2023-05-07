A Lotto 6/49 Winner Had The Most Canadian Reaction After Scoring $1 M & Has A 'Perma-Smirk'
"Because I have a million dollars!”
If you won Lotto 6/49, what would be the first song you'd play?
Jason Bohach from Regina recently scored $1 million in the April 26 Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball draw and had a very relatable moment.
"I checked my ticket on the app," said Bohach, according to Western Canada Lotto Corporation, noting that he had to scan it a few times to comprehend the news.
"I didn’t understand what was happening [when I saw the prize amount on the screen],” the Saskatchewan resident said with a laugh. "I kept scanning it, over and over, probably ten or more times. I couldn’t believe what I was seeing."
Given that he just became a millionaire, it's perhaps unsurprising that Bohach had a hard time concentrating for the rest of the day.
"It was a struggle," he said. "I had to take a break to play ‘If I Had a Million Dollars’ by the Barenaked Ladies. Because I have a million dollars!"
Given that the band is Canadian, it was a very fitting and very Canadian song choice for his big win!
Bohach says that the news still feels surreal and that he has a "perma-smirk."
As for what he's going to do with his winnings, he's still "very undecided."
"My girlfriend and I would like to take a trip, we’ll probably put some money toward our mortgage, we’ll do some investing... Maybe I’ll find some new hobbies along the way, too."
The next Lotto 6/49 draw is taking place on Wednesday, May 10, with $5 million up for grabs in the Classic Draw and potentially $22 million on offer if the Gold Ball is drawn.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.