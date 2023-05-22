Someone In Canada Is $5 Million Richer Thanks To Lotto 6/49 & It Might Just Be You
Another person scored $1 million in the same draw.
Calling all Lotto 6/49 players — if you picked up a ticket for the draw on Saturday, May 20, you'll want to find it and scan it ASAP.
According to Atlantic Lottery, someone in the country purchased a winning Lotto 6/49 ticket for the Classic Draw, which means they'll be taking home a cheque worth $5 million.
The lucky Canadian purchased the ticket in Rothesay, New Brunswick, and someone in Quebec also won the $1 million that is on offer when the White Ball is selected rather than the Gold Ball, which was worth $28 million.
As well, two people in B.C. won over $100,000, and 615,410 free tickets were won across the country.
Someone in New Brunswick also recently won a Lotto 6/49 draw worth $64 million for the draw on April 15. That person purchased their ticket in Gloucester County, and as of May 3, it had not yet been claimed by whoever won.
The next Lotto 6/49 draw is taking place on Wednesday, May 24.
There will be the $5 million Classic Draw on offer, as per usual, and if the Gold Ball is selected, someone could win an exciting $30 million or the guaranteed $1 million if the White Ball is selected by the machine instead.
According to OLG, tickets for that game are available for purchase until 10:30 p.m. ET on the evening the draw takes place. Each ticket costs $3 and puts you into eligibility to win either the Classic Draw or the other draw.
