A Lotto 6/49 Winner In Alberta Had A Surprising Reaction After Finding Out That He'd Won Big
He was so chill about the whole thing!
A Lotto 6/49 winner in Alberta might just have been the most relaxed winner of all time after discovering he'd hit the jackpot.
Lottery winner Yi Jie Wang bought his ticket from the lottery kiosk at Superstore at 9 Haineault Street in Fort McMurray on March 1 ahead of the March 1 Lotto 6/49 draw.
Wang returned to the same store a few days later to scan his ticket on the self-checker, and it was then that he discovered that he'd actually won.
The extra he'd added to his Lotto 6/49 ticket scored him the sum of $100,000. However, despite the exciting win, Wang seemed to remain calm throughout.
Wang remembered thinking “not bad" when he realized he'd scored big.
“It’s very helpful," he added.
Although his reaction was relatively chill, Wang has already made plans for how he wants to use his winnings.
“I’m going to put some of it towards my line of credit and some into savings,” he said.
“It feels good,” he added.
Wang isn't the only Lotto winner to win big in Alberta recently. One winner in Calgary netted a huge $7 million in the Daily Grand draw and she couldn't wait to tell her parents the exciting news.
Also if you've been hanging onto old Lotto Max tickets, you might want to check your numbers once again as there are currently two winning tickets worth $100,000 each that haven't been claimed in Alberta. The tickets are set to expire on April 1 so you haven't got long to claim!