A Group Of Co-Workers Won Big On Lotto 6/49 & Everyone Started Cheering When They Found Out
"I couldn’t hear what they were saying through all of the excitement."
The work day was anything but normal for a group of co-workers in Alberta when they found out they were actually lottery winners.
Peter Corry from Cochrane had the pleasure of telling seven of his co-workers the incredible news that they'd scored $250,000 on the Lotto 6/49 and Extra draw on March 25, but there definitely were some logistics involved.
"I tried to pick a day where most of us were working. I got five out of the eight of us, which was pretty good," he explained.
Luckily, he got a pretty incredible response to the news, too, and everyone was "very excited."
“Everyone started cheering,” Corry added.
He'd picked up the winning ticket from Safeway Gas Bar located at 304A Fifth Ave. in Cochrane, and they matched all seven digits of the Extra number.
Corry won alongside Leslie Decarie, Cheryl Athanassiadis, Ross Mills, Brenda Stebeleski and Dave Melnick, also from Cochrane as well as Carleen Jenkins from Calgary and Rhonda Mitchell from Bragg Creek.
Once the good news was broken to the ones at work, they called the missing team members to let them know, but it was tricky for Decarie to hear what was going on at first.
"I couldn’t hear what they were saying through all of the excitement. When I figured it out, I was cheering just as loud," Decarie said.
Each member of the winning group is getting the nice sum of $31,250, and many have already made plans of what to do with the money from home renovations, bill payments and saving for the future.
"It’s absolutely awesome. It’s not something that happens to everyone, and we know that," Corry added.