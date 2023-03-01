Lotto Winner In Alberta Was In Shock After Scoring Big & Had To Scan Her Ticket 10 Times
She called her parents straight away to tell them the news!
A Lotto winner in Alberta couldn't wait to share the news with her family after she found out she was about to become a multi-millionaire.
Jennifer McElhoes, from Calgary, won big with a ticket she bought just before the Daily Grand draw on January 26.
A few days after the daw, she was "scanning a bunch of tickets" and one stopped her in her tracks.
“I kept going back to it," she said.
McElhoes scanned the ticket around 10 times using the Lotto Spot app and she realized she had won the top prize of $7 million.
“I didn’t believe it," she added.
She didn't waste any time after discovering the win and got in touch with her family to share the good news.
“I phoned my parents straight away and told them I won the lottery,” McElhoes said.
“They weren’t sure what to make of that, but they could hear the excitement in my voice, so they told me to come over," she added.
At first, McElhoes revealed she had struggled to eat or sleep in the days following the win because she was in shock.
Now her huge win has set in, McElhoes has made a few plans of what she'd like to spend her multi-millions on and some might go towards studying in the future.
“Invest, share a little, retire,” she said. “I might take a course for fun now that I have this opportunity.”
McElhoes said she's "still processing" her win.
“It’s hard to imagine what $7 million really is," she added.
McElhoes bought her winning ticket from the 7-Eleven at 256 16 Ave. N.E. in Calgary.