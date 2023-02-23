Lotto Max Winner In Alberta Thought He Won $10K But Was 'Shocked' When He Checked Again
It was way more! 💸
A Lotto Max winner in Alberta went to withdraw cash at a local store and ended up leaving with way more than he imagined.
Bobby-Joe Etienne, from Red Deer, went to the store to get money and decided to also check his Lotto tickets and it was then that he made the life-changing discovery that he'd won.
He had bought a ticket for the January 17 Lotto Max draw from Circle K at 9109 92 Ave. in Grande Prairie the day before the draw.
It turns out Etienne had matched the last six digits on the winning Extra ticket number and he was actually $100,000 richer, however, he was initially unsure of the amount.
He said he was "so shocked" when he used the self-checker and he couldn't believe his eyes. At first, he even thought he'd won way less.
"I actually thought I won $10,000," he said.
It was only when he looked at a photo he took to commemorate the win, that he realized he'd actually scored 10 times that amount!
Now Etienne knows that he's won a far larger windfall, he's already made plans for how to spend the money.
“I’m going to put it towards buying a home,” he said.
“I’m still in shock, you just never think it will happen to you,” he added.
