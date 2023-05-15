A $1 M Lotto Winner In New Brunswick Bought A Puppy To Celebrate & Gave Him The Perfect Name
She's also going to cross a few bucket list items off her list!
A lucky lotto winner in New Brunswick says she had to "call in rich" to work after scoring $1 million & picked up a new puppy while she was at it.
Jamie Sullivan of Saint John was about to have her last day at one of her part-time jobs she worked at when she discovered her exciting win on a Thursday night.
"Last Friday was my last day at my other job and so I actually had to call in rich," she explained to Atlantic Lottery.
\u201cNew Brunwswick woman calls in "rich" to work after winning the $1 MILLION top prize on the Casino Multiplier Scratch\u2019N Win ticket! \ud83c\udfab\ud83c\udf89 \u200b\n\n\u200bRead more here: https://t.co/fDm6yGoyKD 19+\u201d— Atlantic Lottery (@Atlantic Lottery) 1683900725
Sullivan scored the $1 million thanks to a Casino Multiplier Scratch’N Win ticket, which only launched in January 2023. According to the lotto corps, there are still five prizes of $1 million up for grabs.
"It’s very surreal, very ‘pinch me I’m not sure if I’m dreaming,'" Sullivan said of her big win. “I’m glad I’m here now, so it’s becoming a reality and even more exciting."
She also explained that her family has wanted to adopt a dog for years, and thanks to the extra money, they decided it was time to add a new fur baby to their family.
"I saw a post on Facebook that someone backed out of adopting this little Boston terrier puppy and I was like 'I think it’s meant to be, this is it now,'" she said.
"So, I went to get him and we named him Lotto," Sullivan continued. "It just felt like everything was happening just exactly as it was supposed to."
Apart from Lotto, Sullivan says she's going to set aside money for her kids' education, help out her parents and build herself a new home.
She also wants to book VIP concert tickets to see and meet Garth Brooks, Reba McEntire and George Strait in order to cross a few items off her bucket list.
According to Atlantic Lottery, a Casino Multiplier costs $10 and prizes are available between $10 and $1 million, with a 1 in 3.57 overall chance of winning a prize.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.