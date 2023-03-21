Lotto 6/49 Winners Who Became Friends While Watching Their Kids Play Hockey Are Now $1M Richer
"I was almost just as excited to find out what their reactions would be." ❤️
For a group of three friends from Newfoundland, it seems they have their kids' extracurricular activities for helping them come together to win Lotto 6/49.
According to the Atlantic Lottery Corporation, Rosalind Skinner, Kimberley Chaulk and Kelli Bursey have won $1 million thanks to picking up a winning ticket for the February 15 Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball draw.
The three women, who live in Mount Pearl, call themselves the "Lotto Buddies" and first became friends when their little ones started playing hockey together.
Later, while on a camping trip, the trio decided to invest in weekly lottery tickets together, which has definitely paid off.
"I was almost just as excited to find out what their reactions would be," Skinner said when she first found out. "Kelli’s the screamer and Kim’s the crier and I’m just like, 'Yeah, we won!'"
"There was a lot of tears, but there was a lot of laughing through the tears at the same time," said Bursey. "They were happy tears for sure."
As for what they're going to get up to with their big win, the three women say the extra chunk of change will allow them to have an "an enjoyable and worry-free retirement when the time comes."
As well, some of the winnings will be allocated to travels, home renovations and getting rid of a few bills.
"We’re basically all on the same track with what we’re going to do," Bursey said. "We can all breathe a sigh of relief now."
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.