Ontario Lottery Winners Scored $900K & One Of Them Thought The Amount Was A Phone Number
"I was so surprised!"
Nothing is better than sharing a good thing with friends, especially when the thing in question just turned you all into Ontario lottery winners.
According to OLG, a group of eight former coworkers won a whopping $956,081.10 in the March 4, 2023, Lottario draw.
They also won $6 on their Encore selection, resulting in their overall prize money amounting to $956,087.10.
The group members were listed as follows:
- Bernadette Kenny of Newmarket
- Barbara Robinson-Vincent of Newmarket
- Betty-Anne Gottfried of Alliston
- Christiane Durocher of Ancaster
- Heather Lundberg of Newmarket
- Margaret Hennelly of Stoufville
- Patricia Daley of Aurora
- Suzanne Poirier of Wasaga Beach
The winners, all of whom used to work in education, had been playing the lottery together for over 20 years before their big score.
"I buy the tickets and check them every Sunday morning," shared Kenny while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.
"When Bernadette called me and told me to write down a number, I thought it was a phone number," Lundberg said. "She then told me that was the amount of money we won – I was so surprised!"
"I got a call from Bernadette after getting home from vacation, and she told me to plan another one because we won big," Hennelly said.
"I think it means a lot that we won this prize together because we've known each other for 30 years," Kenny smiled.
Some of the group's members already have plans for their share of the windfall.
Lundberg plans to use her share to repair her backyard fence, while Kenny wants to go on a Christmas vacation with her family.
