An Ontario Jackpot Worth $70M Is Up For Grabs & There Are So Many Other Prizes To Win
That's a lot of dough.
If you're the type to only play the Ontario lottery when the jackpot is unbelievably high, like quit your job forever high, then now is the time, friend.
According to OLG, the upcoming September 23, 2022, Lotto Max draw will feature a $70 million jackpot, a sum that, if won, would allow you to buy at least one regular-sized Toronto home.
The jackpot's staggering amount was set after no one managed to win it Tuesday night.
The Lotto Max prize starts at $10 Million and grows after every unclaimed draw until it reaches $70 Million.
There are also an estimated 31 $1 million Maxmillions prizes up for grabs across Ontario. So, the hype is certainly real.
It also doesn't hurt that several big lotto prizes were won across the province recently, including:
- A Maxmillions prize-winning ticket worth$1 millionwas sold inBarrie
- A Maxmillions prize-winning ticket worth$500,000 sold inOttawa
- A Maxmillions prize-winning ticket worth$333,333.40was sold in Mississauga.
- Two Encore prize-winning tickets worth $100,000 sold in Simcoe County and Lennox and Addington County
OLG is reminding players to check their tickets from home on OLG.ca or by using the OLG App on their mobile devices.
You can also sign up on OLG.ca for winning number email alerts or by calling 416-870-8946 or toll-free at 1-866-891-8946.
A group of friends, who admitted to only playing together when jackpots are high, got $1 million richer after getting lucky during a Lotto Max draw in spring.
So, it would appear that the strategy of only playing when things get big isn't the worse idea ever.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.