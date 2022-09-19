A Friend Group Scored A $1M Ontario Lottery Win & They Are Using It To Pay The Bills
"This feels unbelievable."
Everybody knows there's power in numbers, but what about luck?
According to OLG, three friends became Ontario lottery winners this spring after fetching $1 million during the May 17, 2022, Lotto Max draw.
The GTA-based group, Quan Fu, Li Li Huang, and Peter Hsu, admitted to the corporation that they only play together when jackpots are high. A fact that is almost as endearing as the moment they won.
"I scanned the ticket on the OLG App and thought the comma in the prize amount was a period, so I didn't think much of it at first," Fu revealed while collecting their winnings at OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.
"When I scanned it again later, I was shocked and called the other two right away," Fu added.
The "other two" were, of course, equally as stunned.
"This feels unbelievable," Hsu added.
"This is what you always hope for when you play!" Huang concluded.
As for their immediate plans for the massive sum, the group said most of it would go towards their children and bills.
Oh, and the winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on Dufferin Street in North York. In case you're wondering where all the good vibes are hiding.
If GTA lotto wins have highlighted any strategy to "scoring big" over the last couple of months, it's playing with friends.
In fact, OLG revealed earlier this month that a group of 18 pals in GTA had won a whopping $2,762,848.20 after grabbing "Ontario's jackpot" in the March 12, 2022, Lottario draw.
A pair of co-workers also won a stellar $100,000 after matching the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order during the June 17, 2022, Lotto Max draw.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.