Lotto Max Jackpot Is Still $70M But 6 People In Ontario Got Way Richer This Week
Make sure to check your tickets.
The next Lotto Max draw will happen on Friday, April 1 and the $70 million jackpot is not an April Fools prank.
So, if you're a person that waits until the Lotto Max jackpot gets really big, now is your chance to claim the large prize, mainly because it wasn't won after Tuesday's numbers were released.
While there was no jackpot winner earlier this week, six people in Ontario have already become richer this week thanks to their winning numbers.
One Whitby resident still won $921,610.50 in the Lotto Max draw, making them the second prize-winning ticket.
Two people won $1 million each in a Maxmillions draw in Richmond Hill and Waterloo regions.
Meanwhile, in Toronto, one Maxmillions prize of $333,333.40 was sold in the 6ix but was shared with two other tickets sold in Canada.
Last but not least, two Encore prizes, each worth $100,000, were won in Kawartha Lakes County and Scarborough on Tuesday night.
For this Friday's Lotto Max draw, they are offering $70 million, and an additional 39 $1 million Maxmillions, making it a whopping $99 million in prizes up for grabs.
Winning the lottery can come as a shock to many people, some longer than others. Tracy Campbell, an Oshawa lottery winner, was shocked for three weeks after realizing she had won the Instant Bingo Multiplier.
Campbell won $100,000 and said, "it was a big surprise when I saw I was a big winner. I was confused and thought there was a mechanical error."
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.
