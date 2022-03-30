Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ontario lottery winner

Lotto Max Jackpot Is Still $70M But 6 People In Ontario Got Way Richer This Week

Make sure to check your tickets.

Toronto Associate Editor
​Lotto Max $70 million sign in downtown Ottawa.

Lotto Max $70 million sign in downtown Ottawa.

Colin Temple | Dreamstime

The next Lotto Max draw will happen on Friday, April 1 and the $70 million jackpot is not an April Fools prank.

So, if you're a person that waits until the Lotto Max jackpot gets really big, now is your chance to claim the large prize, mainly because it wasn't won after Tuesday's numbers were released.

While there was no jackpot winner earlier this week, six people in Ontario have already become richer this week thanks to their winning numbers.

One Whitby resident still won $921,610.50 in the Lotto Max draw, making them the second prize-winning ticket.

Two people won $1 million each in a Maxmillions draw in Richmond Hill and Waterloo regions.

Meanwhile, in Toronto, one Maxmillions prize of $333,333.40 was sold in the 6ix but was shared with two other tickets sold in Canada.

Last but not least, two Encore prizes, each worth $100,000, were won in Kawartha Lakes County and Scarborough on Tuesday night.

For this Friday's Lotto Max draw, they are offering $70 million, and an additional 39 $1 million Maxmillions, making it a whopping $99 million in prizes up for grabs.

Winning the lottery can come as a shock to many people, some longer than others. Tracy Campbell, an Oshawa lottery winner, was shocked for three weeks after realizing she had won the Instant Bingo Multiplier.

Campbell won $100,000 and said, "it was a big surprise when I saw I was a big winner. I was confused and thought there was a mechanical error."

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...